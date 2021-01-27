5 Canadians share why they've volunteered during the pandemic

(Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

As a longtime volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto, I miss being able to support families during their time of need. Volunteer shifts at my local House have been put on hold due to COVID-19, and I can't help out the way I'd like to.

Volunteer Canada commissioned a survey to understand the impact of COVID-19 on volunteering. Sixty per cent of respondents said they wanted to support their community while other volunteers are unable to do so; 59 per cent wanted to put their skills and experience to good use; 57 per cent said they had free time to volunteer; and 37 per cent wished to improve their overall health and well-being.

I wanted to get a sense of what others have been doing to help, despite the challenges. So I reached out to five Canadians, who've volunteered during the pandemic, for their insight and stories in the hope they'll inspire others to do the same.

Solidarity in isolation

"COVID-19 brought with it a sense of uncertainty and anxiety. People were suddenly out of work and scared to go outside. We kept hearing, 'We're all in this together.' There was a sense of solidarity, even while being isolated. Getting involved required ingenuity in terms of what each of us could do to help.

"My friend Marina and I decided that our something was organizing a food drive for people in need through our non-profit, the 482 Collective .

"Volunteering our time and resources reminds us of what it means to be human. It forces us to put our own needs aside and to think of someone other than ourselves. It's a great opportunity to impact lives and change communities. I was blessed to witness this first-hand."

— Maureen Leshem, Toronto

Serenading seniors

"It was a very strange feeling when the pandemic first hit, but I felt that we all had a part to play. There were the obvious roles, like frontline workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities, and transport drivers delivering essentials. Then there were those of us who stayed home and were mindful of [not] socializing and spreading the virus. Stress and anxiety soared to new heights, and many became severely depressed.

"Being a musician and performer all my life, I decided to bring the gift of music to long-term care homes by volunteering to perform for both residents and staff. I have many memories that I will keep with me and cherish forever. Doing good makes you feel good; more people should try it. And we should be grateful each day for all that we've been blessed with."

— Carlo Coppola, Mississauga, Ont.

Starting locally

"I recently got involved with Meals for Milton-Parc (M4MP) through a collaboration with my company, Happy Tears. If I were to sum it up, I'd say that it was the most meaningful experience [I] had [last] year.

"M4MP is a volunteer-driven initiative that has delivered [over 1,000 meals, as well as care packages and winter clothes] to homeless people [near] downtown Montreal. The area where deliveries are made is of personal significance to me because it's a neighbourhood I've worked in over the past five years that's home to a large community of Inuit and Indigenous peoples.

"In the busyness of our lives, it's easy to overlook what's going on around us. This year, in particular, has taught me to slow down and really look around. When people ask me what they can do to help, I always encourage them to start small, look around where they are and at what is needed, and then go where they feel moved to contribute."

— Brandon J. Roy, Montreal

Getting the kids involved

"We created a volunteer initiative called Got Your Back [last] summer that engaged kids in our Beaches community to provide school supplies to children residing at the local Red Door Family Shelter .... With the help of our kids, we came up with a list of school essentials — including backpacks, lunch bags, binders and pencils — and purchased them. This was the second project we hosted through our grassroots non-profit organization, Kid2Kid , which has a mission to get kids involved in hands-on volunteer activities.

"Some of the families that participated shared how rewarding it was to have their children take part in something that they were able to understand and that allowed them to make a real difference. It's so rewarding to give back, especially in these unusual times. We plan on making the Got Your Back initiative an annual event."

— Caroline Thomson and Shah Ruby, Toronto

Keeping seriously ill children and their families together

"After my retirement, I wanted to get involved in the community and do something meaningful.

"I've had the most fulfilling experience for the past six years as a front-desk volunteer at Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto … until it all abruptly stopped in March.

"In May, I hosted a virtual fundraising event. Thanks to the generosity of my family and friends, I was able to raise funds to provide some immediate needs for the families — like enjoying a homemade hot dinner in their own room after a long day at their child's bedside or grabbing a box of cereal or a cup of instant oatmeal before rushing back to the hospital. I think I speak on behalf of all the volunteers when I say we can't wait to return to the House so we can continue to help keep seriously ill children and their families together."

— Annie Fry, Toronto

Interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Jumol Royes is a writer and communications strategist. Follow him on Twitter at @Jumol and on Instagram at @jumolroyes.