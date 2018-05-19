10 Top culture costume ideas from the past year

I've always thought that the best Halloween costumes are ones that aren't so obvious. I like it when it takes onlookers a second to figure it out, don't you? Sure, anyone can be a wicked witch, or a sexy cop… but the most memorable costumes are the most clever costumes. This Halloween, it's time for you to raise the bar! A plethora of great pop culture moments and memes have been born within the first 9 months of 2018, so use them to your advantage as you start to conceptualize your next costume.

Here are our top ten pop culture-inspired costumes that are actually incredibly easy to pull off.

Ladies first.

Meghan Markle at the Royal Wedding

You may or may not have heard… but the wedding of the year, if not decade, happened this past May.

No, not Bieber and Baldwin - the Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. I have a feeling your suburban streets are going to look like an episode of Say Yes to the Dress this Halloween because of how easy this costume is create. If you want to get in on the bride wars, here's a list of things you'll need:

White wedding dress (hit up your local vintage shop, and think subtle and modest. Avoid embroideries and lace, and try to find one with a boatneck neckline)

Makeshift tiara with a white veil attached

White pumps

Small, all-white bouquet of flowers (dollar stores have great, inexpensive faux-flowers)

A prince

A "my life is better than yours" smile

Kim Kardashian in Yeezy

Probably the most comfortable (and warm) costume on this list, is Kim Kardashian West 2018. This year Kim created a signature and undeniably recognizable look. It's athleisure meets streetwear meets Calabasas (read: expensive), and she did it with the help of her husband's clothing line, Yeezy. Not only is Kim the new face of the brand, but she now owns half of the company too. (Cha-ching!) To play Kim for a day, all you'll need is:

A long, platinum blonde wig (opt for a pink wig if you want to be "Kim in Japan")

Cool, baggy sweats and a hoodie in any beige, camel or sandy color

A lighter-coloured tube top

Contour with bronzer until you have impossible bone structure

A "my life is better than yours" smile

Reese Witherspoon Throwing an Ice Cream Cone

Anyone else just want to fall asleep and not wake up until the second season of Big Little Lies is on the air? If you're like me and can't wait to see what happens next in Monterey, California, channel that impatience and use it to make your next Halloween costume. New episodes are currently in production, and recently, paparazzi snapped a photo of Reese Witherspoon hucking an ice cream cone at the one and only Meryl Streep. It sparked countless memes, and if you pull the look off right, I can promise you a few high-fives by bringing it to life. You'll need:

A blue floral bell-sleeved blouse

Black, a-line skirt

A baby blue bag

A mousy-blonde wig

A prop ice cream cone (checkout Etsy or Amazon)

Anger management issues and a lack of self-control

Sabrina on Netflix

Last Halloween was all about Riverdale. Millennial Archies, Bettys and Jugheads flooded the streets, making you feel like you missed the memo. But if you want to get ahead of the comic-book-costume game this year, try morphing into Sabrina Spellman. Later this month, Netflix will launch The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka. Simply conjure up the following:

Fire-engine red peacoat

Black headband

Navy polka dot blouse

'90s knapsack (think Jansport)

A black cat stuffed animal or a broomstick

Ally and Jackson from A Star Is Born

This season, the film on everyone's mind is Bradley Cooper's, A Star Is Born. Not only did Cooper direct the movie but he stars as Jackson, a trouble singer who falls in love with a struggling artist named Ally, played by Lady Gaga. This cinematic power-couple will inspire you to fall in love, chase your dreams and put together one heck of a couples costume. To give your best performance as Jackson, pick up:

A black cowboy hat

A guitar you don't mind forgetting behind (props always get left behind at parties, so don't borrow anyone's good guitar)

Old jacket that a rock star would wear

Dark, distressed jeans

A pop star girlfriend (see below)

A smokers cough

To play Ally, grab yourself:

A wide brim fedora hat

Any old t-shirt that you can knot in the front

Leopard print pants

The greatest voice of our generation

Oscar buzz

Michael Myers

Fictional serial killers have long been perfect, last-minute costume ideas for guys. Every drug store has a glow-in-the-dark, Friday the 13th hockey mask for sale in the season aisle. But this October, if you want to stay on trend, hunt down a Michael Myers mask to celebrate the release of the sequel to the original Halloween franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis. Run out and get:

Classic Michael Myers mask (with the launch of the movie, there will be plenty in stock)

Navy jumpsuit or coveralls

Prop kitchen knife

An annoyingly slow, yet confident stride

Antoni From Queer Eye

If you're in a pinch and need to cook up something quick and inexpensive this Halloween, go as everybody's favourite Canadian chef, Antoni Porowski, from Netflix's Queer Eye. Now I know what you're thinking… doesn't it seem like all Antoni does is make jokes in the produce aisle, while guys like Bobby work tirelessly to renovate an entire home in 48 hours… well yes - that's right. But is Antoni the cutest? Definitely… which has earned him both his Instagram followers and a place on this list. Plus, if you've got an avocado on hand, you're halfway there. Woo hoo! Next, check your drawers for:

Any plain white tee

Blue jeans

A kitchen towel to throw over your shoulder

A boyish smirk that can do no wrong

Mr. Rogers

Mr. Rogers caught the hearts of all again this year, in the documentary, Won't You Be My Neighbour? This is another great, last minute costume idea because you probably already have everything you need at home (maybe not the sock puppet, but no judgement either way). The world is a scary place right now - maybe even scarier than Halloween itself, so channel the love and kindness of Mr. Rogers and spread the word of inclusivity! If this sounds sweet to you, gather together:

Any cardigan that looks like one only someone over 95 would wear

Shirt, tie and slacks

A Daniel Striped Tiger puppet

Grey hair dye spray

Kindness

The Raccoon that Climbed the Building

St. Paul, Minnesota made headlines last summer, not because of anything innovative or prestigious - but because of a raccoon that scaled the side of an office tower. The story was adorable and heart wrenching all at the same time. Now that the raccoon is safe and sound, we can all breathe a sigh of relief, and celebrate by dressing up as him for Halloween - which is totally normal. You'll need:

A life-size raccoon costume from any major party or costume store

A lot of self confidence

Freddie Mercury

By now you've seen the trailer for the upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody! Actor Rami Malek has caught the world's attention with his portrayal of rock star Freddie Mercury, which will soon make him a household name, as well as this years hottest Halloween costume. If you want to unleash your inner Freddie Mercury, here's what you'll need:

Acid wash jeans

A stick-on mustache

Skin-tight white tank top

A studded belt with a matching studded armband

Sass