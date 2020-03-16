Baking is the immersive and delicious distraction many of us could use right now
Preheat your oven while you choose which recipes to master
Baking is one of those beautiful activities you can let yourself get lost in (who doesn't need a distraction right now?) and then feel totally accomplished when your creation emerges from the oven. It's also a perfect pastime if you find yourself wanting to learn a new technique, so if you're looking to master croissant making or try your hand at cake decorating, now may just be an opportune time. So, we've scoured our archives for recipes that will challenge and reward you (with delicious snacks!) that are made mostly from baking cupboard staples. Below, 18 recipes for when you're ready to dive in.
Don't let its reputation dissuade you — you can definitely tackle this impressive French dessert.
Make this sweet conversation starter and finally use those icing tips you never try out too.
Do not be intimidated — you absolutely can make these flaky, yet melt-in-your-mouth pastries at home.
These pieces of pillowy, buttery, perfection were the technical bake for Bread Week on season 3 of The Great Canadian Baking Show.
Holly Davis breaks down the best ways to rest, rise and bake your dough for perfect loaves every time.
A cheesy biscuit recipe you'll want to make again and again.
Arlene Lott's Pie Crust and 3D Pie Art
Watch how simply this intricate 3D pie art comes together and we promise you'll think "I totally can do this!".
Get ready to dream about these orange-cinnamon caramelized buns.
Hazelnut Espresso Shortbread Crescents
Serve these buttery cookies with tea, or keep a stash in the cupboard to have with your afternoon coffee or store a bunch in your freezer.
Light, buttery bites of goodness — perfect for dipping in tea or drizzling with chocolate.
Soft Korean Sweet Rice Cakes | Injeolmi
Read on and make this traditional Korean treat that's sure to become a staple in your repertoire.
Classic Vanilla Bean Crème Brulée
Caramelized, creamy goodness that will leave you licking the spoon.
Roselle's Banana Cream Pie Éclairs
Customizable and freezable, they're easily worth the effort. And then some.
Tara O'Brady shows how to create the most gorgeous little cookies to satisfy that sweet craving. Perfect morning, noon, and night — with tea, espresso, or on their own.
These succulent cinnamon buns are the perfect breakfast snack or end-of-the-night treat.
Flourless Coconut and Chocolate Cake
With its coconut-laced base and uber-rich icing, this cake from Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh is sure to quell all your fears about gluten-free desserts and become your new go-to.
This take on a French classic comes with a puff pastry tutorial you can come back to again and again.
Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies
A cookie that takes the PB crown.
