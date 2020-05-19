Tips for doing laundry safely: Level 1 transcript

Hi! I'm Don Bell, and you're listening to Learning English with CBC.

This week, a story about something we are all thinking about during this pandemic: Cleaning and hygiene. For people who need to use a laundromat or an apartment laundry room to wash their clothes and sheets, cleaning and hygiene seem even more difficult these days. Experts say that doing laundry is a great way to kill off viruses. For this reason, we should be washing our towels and sheets more often than usual.

Alberta Health Services has some advice for people who use an apartment laundry room to do their weekly load. In the apartment laundry room:

Wipe down shared washing machines with a disinfectant before and after you use them.

Wash your clothes, sheets, and towels at the highest temperature possible without damaging them. Laundry soap and hot water are great at killing viruses.

Wash hands before and after using the laundry.

Don't shake or hug dirty laundry.

Limit the number of people in the laundry room to make sure you can still practise physical distancing.

Don't leave dirty clothing or baskets on top of the machine.

Alberta Health Services also recommends that you disinfect your laundry hamper before putting clean clothes back in.

If you're doing laundry for a sick person, you can wear disposable gloves, but it is safe to wash sick people's dirty laundry with other people's items.

After you wash your clothes, dry items at as high of heat as possible and dry them completely. Then, you should take clean clothes back to your unit and fold them there, not in the apartment laundry room.

And don't forget the most important thing you need to do when you get back from the laundry room, laundromat, or anywhere else: Wash your hands for 20 seconds.

Doing these steps and maintaining proper physical distancing will help keep you safe while you're doing laundry in shared spaces.