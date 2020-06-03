Let's do it together: Level 1 transcript

Hi! I'm Don Bell, and you're listening to Learning English with CBC. This week, a story about how

some Edmontonians are using their time during the pandemic to clean up their communities.

They are getting a little help from Edmonton community leagues and the city. Edmonton

community leagues and the City of Edmonton are giving out clean-up kits to help people work

together to clean up their neighbourhoods.



This cleanup project is called 'Operation Clean Sweep.' People who are taking part in Operation

Clean Sweep say that they want their neighbours to know that everyone is in this together, and

together they can show how much they care about their community.



In one area, Alberta Avenue, lots of businesses and community members are getting out to help

clean up, along with some kids.



The kids picked up garbage including straws, cups, cigarette butts, plastic and paper.

After the slow return to normal life in Alberta, a lot of local businesses are trying to get back to

work.



The owner of the Paradiso Tropical Latin Food Market said that like every other business, they

have had to get used to this new way of life. It has been difficult. He said it made a big

difference to see all the community members cleaning up. He thinks it is great to see everyone

with a smile on their faces while they are cleaning.



After the long winter, there is often a lot of garbage on our city streets. You can take part in

the cleanup by going to the City of Edmonton's website or contacting your local community

league. We are all in this together!