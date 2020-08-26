Getting a COVID-19 test: Level 1 transcript

Hi, I'm Don Bell and you're listening to Learning English with CBC. This week, a story about COVID-19 and what you can expect if you need to get tested for the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, only a few million Canadians have been tested for COVID-19. this means that most of us don't actually know what the experience of being tested is like. So, what should you expect?

Experts say that if people think they have been around someone with the virus, they should wait at least seven days before coming in and getting tested.



CBC journalist Andrew Chang got tested. He had to wait in line for about 60 minutes. Everyone's experience with waiting times may be very different. It could depend on where you live, and what time of day you go. It's always a good idea to keep your physical distance and wear a mask because the other people waiting to get tested could be sick. While you're waiting in line, you might be given a form to fill out. Just basic contact information. Once it's your turn, you'll have to answer a few more basic questions. How you're feeling? And, you may have to describe any possible symptoms you have. Then comes the test itself.

First, you sit down. You take your mask off. You lean back. And the swab goes in. And they'll typically swab for a few seconds just to make sure that they get a good sample. And the swab does go deep, but it's not very deep and it's not painful. And you're done.

After the test, staff will explain for you how you get your test results. It could be by phone, email or you can check them yourself online. As for how long it takes to get your results, it could be in as little as 24 hours or as long as a week. It really depends on where you live.

Remember the test can only tell you if you had COVID-19 on that day you were tested. So, if you think you were in contact with someone who has COVID-19, after the test, you probably need to get tested again.