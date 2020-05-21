COVID-19 affects pharmacists: Level 2 transcript

Kyrollos Maseh / Pharmacist: My first name is K-y-r-o-l-l-o-s.

Rosa Marchitelli / CBC News: Toronto pharmacist Kyrollos Maseh barely has time for a quick interview.

Kyrollos Maseh: OK, tell him I'm gonna call him. Uhh…sorry, there's a patient at the door.

Rosa Marchitelli: He's overwhelmed with patients who want to avoid medical clinics and the ER (emergency room) or want to see someone face to face at a time when some physicians are doing assessments over the phone or online.

Kyrollos Maseh: Me personally having to do everything from bandaging up a patient that opened up his head and started bleeding and didn't want to go to 'emerg,'or all the way to talking down someone from committing suicide.

Rosa Marchitelli: He says he'd normally refer those cases to emergency rooms, since pharmacists aren't typically trained to do those things, but he felt he had no choice and used the extra training he has to help.

Kyrollos Maseh: And that's just me. My colleagues have plenty of stories.

Rosa Marchitelli: Other pharmacies are losing staff to quarantine or fear, and struggling to get the medications they need to fill prescriptions. And it's not just in big cities. Rural pharmacist Tamara Awada has faced difficulties before. Over the last few years, her community was hit by a tornado, flood, and now the pandemic. She's dealing with extra work and extra costs, like having to buy safety equipment.

Tamara Awada / Pharmacist: But this is reality, and we can get through this together.

Rosa Marchitelli: These University of Waterloo students are trying to help. So far, they've collected 13,000 pairs of gloves and 400 face shields for pharmacists in their area.

Unidentified student: We're here as pharmacy students fighting against COVID-19.

Rosa Marchitelli: Some provinces, like Alberta and New Brunswick, have now ordered personal protective equipment for pharmacists and plan to distribute them in the coming days. That's what needs to happen across the country, says this academic.

Kelly Grinrod / School of Pharmacy, University of Waterloo: So when it comes to planning for PPE (personal protective equipment) or childcare services or COVID testing, in many cases, pharmacists are actually not included.

Rosa Marchitelli: Still, many pharmacists say they're willing to take more on, and it looks like they'll need to. Some provinces, like Ontario and Newfoundland, are now easing regulations around renewing and transferring certain types of prescriptions without a doctor's approval to help ease the strain on the healthcare system. Rose Marchitelli, CBC News Calgary.