Alberta open farm days: Level 1 transcript

Hi, I'm Don Bell and you're listening to Learning English with CBC. This week a story about Alberta Farm Days. Alberta Farm Days has been running for ten years. It takes place every August. More than 80 farms and ranches open their gates and invite visitors to see on-farm demonstrations and buy local products. In Alberta, many people live in cities and do not usually have a chance to meet local farmers and see where their food comes from.

Denise O'Reilly is farming on the same land that where her great-grandfather lived back in 1914. For Farm Days, she usually has a long dining table where people can eat but this year because of the pandemic they had picnic baskets for people to enjoy instead.

Lorraine Taylor works at the George Pegg Garden in Lac Ste. Anne County. It is the place where George Pegg and his family were farmers. They moved to the area in 1913. There is an old log cabin, as well as a nature trail and some wetlands. This year for Farm Days, there is no big event but the garden is open throughout the summer.

Dawn Boileau runs Sunrise Gardens and is part of Farm Days. She says there are many challenges in being a small farm. When people visit her farm, they can see the quality of local food and understand how important local farmers are. She explains that although there were fewer visitors to farms this year, there was more social media about the Farm Days event. This means it is still possible for farmers to connect with people and show them all of the food that is grown so close to the city.