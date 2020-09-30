Alberta group helps connect women in wheelchairs: Level 1 transcript

Hi, I'm Don Bell and you're listening to Learning English with CBC. This week, a story about a support group that is all female and meets online each week to connect women in wheelchairs across the province.



Emma Read is new to the group. She was paralyzed in December after she hit a moose with her car. Emma explains that when she first got into her accident, she felt pretty alone. She didn't have anyone to talk to who had the same injury as she did. She felt like no one really understood how she felt. It has helped her a lot knowing that there are other girls out there who have the same experiences and have been successful. Now, she understands that life can get better.

The women in the group look to each other for support but also for everyday tips like: What do you do if someone touches your wheelchair without permission? The group was started by Brandice Lorch. She is with Spinal Cord Injury Alberta. She was checking in with women during quarantine and found that some were looking to make friends with others in wheelchairs. Sometimes that is not easy to do in a rural town, especially in a pandemic.



Brandice explains that there are some people were injured 20 years ago and wish that a group like this had been around back then. They wanted support from the beginning of their injury. Also, the group is really giving some of the women more confidence.

Now, the group is 15 to 20 women joining in on each Zoom call. And they've also started a group chat on Instagram, so they can give each other advice and tips every day, all day. Several members have even started to meet in person for camping trips, barbeques, or handcycling. And the group continues to grow.