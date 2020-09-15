A battle between Banff's biggest bears: Level 1 transcript

Hi, I'm Don Bell and you're listening to Learning English with CBC. This week, a story about bears living in Banff National Park and the battle between two of the largest of them.

There are around 65 grizzly bears in Banff National Park. Among those 65, two of the largest bears are two males. These two bears have been given names by the people who know the bears in the park. They are known as The Boss and Split Lip.

The Boss and Split Lip have both been around in Banff National Park now for at least 15 years. They are both huge and weigh 500- to 600-pounds. They are both big, big grizzly bears. And they are dominant male grizzly bears. They've become the two most famous bears around Banff. Split Lip is famous partly because he has as recently killed the cubs of another bear. He even killed a cub right on the Bow Valley Parkway. The Boss has been the most dominant bear really, for about almost a decade now.

These two bears live on some land that overlaps and this can lead to problems. Grizzly bears protect their own territory, or land, especially from other males.

In their recent battle, The Boss ran at Split Lip, who ran away. Then, they went racing through a little meadow, spinning around and running through it. After that, they ran onto the Bow Valley Parkway, with The Boss chasing Split Lip.

The Boss chased Split Lip for 3 kilometres down the middle of the Bow Valley Parkway. The bears ran in and out of the ditch and back and forth on the road.

The result of the battle? The Boss is definitely still the boss.