Why this 10-year-old is raising awareness about plastic produce stickers

Stickers should be part of the single-use plastic ban, says Maya Thiru

Maya Thiru, 10, is the face of a plastic pollution campaign.

One goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about plastic stickers on produce.

The other goal is to get the stickers included in the federal single-use plastic ban.

Kids are asked to collect the stickers and send them to their member of Parliament.

The stickers aren’t compostable and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

Like a lot of kids her age, Maya Thiru worries about the environment.

The 10-year-old from Markham, Ontario, wanted to do something to make a difference. So, with help from her mom, she started emailing different environmental charities and organizations, looking for a volunteer position.

Most of them turned her down, saying she was too young.

Others just never responded.

Eventually, Friends of the Earth Canada (FOE), an environmental advocacy group, agreed to meet with her.

Now Maya is part of a campaign to raise awareness about the PLU (plastic price look-up) stickers on fruits and vegetables.

She wants people to know they’re harmful to the planet and is working to convince the Canadian government to ban them.

“It’s such a big issue but it’s an easy fix. So why aren’t we doing it? We can. We just haven’t yet,” said Maya.

What Maya learned about PLU stickers

After talking with Beatrice Olivastri, the CEO of FOE, Maya got some homework.

Her task? To go to her local grocery store and take a look at the stickers commonly found on produce.

For the first time, she didn’t just see piles of fruits and vegetables. She also saw plastic.

“I was so surprised. Before, I would never actually pay attention to these little stickers, but that day was so different from every other grocery store trip,” she told CBC Kids News.

That’s when she decided to sign onto the campaign with FOE.

“Maya’s Plastic Pollution Campaign hopes to mobilize kids and parents and teachers across Canada in the struggle to rid the planet of plastic pollution,” said FOE Canada in a news release.

The campaign

Maya’s campaign has two goals: to raise awareness about and to push plastic stickers to be banned.

Kids are asked to share their own sticker collections with their local MP by May 7.

The campaign is a call to Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault to expand Canada’s new single-use plastic ban to include stickers on fruits and vegetables.

Maya, left, encourages kids to collect produce stickers, like the one seen on the banana, right. (Image submitted by Theepa Gunna, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Maya said she hopes to inspire kids and adults to act.

“Maybe seeing a child doing this can inspire others to do the same.”

Maya said even if kids don’t want to “get political” and send the stickers to their MPs, she hopes they’ll at least start disposing of the stickers properly.

The problem with PLU stickers

Plastic PLU stickers are used by the produce industry to label bulk fruits and vegetables that are sold loose at the grocery store.

The stickers are used around the world to make sure customers are paying the right price for an item and to prevent items from getting mixed up, said Jane Proctor, vice-president of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA).

Most PLU stickers are made from plastic, ink and adhesive (sticky stuff).

If PLU stickers made of plastic are banned, Proctor said they would have to be replaced with a substitute.

PLU stickers can be made of paper and other compostable materials, but Proctor said it’s “a durability issue,” meaning they have to be able to stay on the items while travelling to the store and on the shelves.

Plastic is currently the most durable material, she said.

Plastic PLU stickers are found on all kinds of bulk fruits and vegetables. (Image credit: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

One of the main issues with most plastic stickers is that they don’t break down in the compost.

If you use that compost in your backyard, it can contaminate the soil and can end up in waterways, such as rivers and lakes.

It also means organic (green bin) waste collected by towns and cities that is contaminated by stickers can get diverted away from composting facilities and instead sent straight to the regular landfill.

That’s a problem, according to the FOE, because the fruits and veggies will break down and create methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Maya said that while she hopes for a ban, awareness is the larger goal.

“Even if we don't get our end result, banning them in Canada, at least people will be aware not to put them in their compost.”

Industry response to Maya’s campaign

“The stickers are a fundamental tool” for grocery stores, said Jane Proctor from the CPMA in an interview with CBC Kids News.

She said that even if Canada passed a law, a good chunk of our produce comes from outside the country.

That’s why, according to Proctor, Canada on its own won’t be able to change this global issue overnight.

“We’re not gonna move the world,” she said.

Proctor said the industry is already working on moving to compostable stickers and that the transition has to be gradual.

Maya dreams of conservationist future

Regardless of whether this campaign brings a ban, Maya has big dreams for the planet and her own future.

“When I’m an adult, I actually want to be a conservationist and help the environment even more,” she said.

TOP IMAGE CREDIT: Submitted by Theepa Guna