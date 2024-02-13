WATCH — Why kids say it’s important to look forward during Black History Month

Kids shared what Black futures look like to them

Every week, CBC Kids News takes a deep dive into a topic that's been making headlines. This week, we dug into the KN archives to highlight a topic that's still in the news.

This February, you may have already started learning and marking Black History Month in your school.

While learning about the past can be important, many young Black people are focusing more on what the future could look like.

That’s where the term Black futures comes in.

Black futures gained popularity in 2015 when an organization called Movement for Black Lives reframed Black History Month as Black Futures Month.

CBC Kids News asked students from the Black Student Union at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute in Guelph, Ontario, what the term Black futures means to them.

