WATCH — How green are the Olympic Games?

Beijing 2022 organizers make big claims, but experts are skeptical

Every week, CBC Kids News takes a deep dive into a topic that everyone’s talking about. Click the video above or below for this week’s KN Explains.

Organizers of the upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympic Games say their event has been designed with a low carbon footprint in mind.

That means they’ve taken steps to cut down on the amount of greenhouse gas emissions created by the Games. Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, contribute to climate change.

So, what exactly are Olympic organizers doing to try and reduce their carbon footprint?

And is it possible for the Olympics and Paralympics to ever truly be green?

Yikes. There’s a lot to unbox here. But don’t worry, we’ve got you. KN Explains:

TOP IMAGE CREDIT: Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images, graphic design by Philip Street/CBC