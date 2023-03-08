B.C. will offer free birth control. How this teen helped make that happen

Get your class on the same page, add this to

There are calls to make similar changes in other parts of Canada

Starting on April 1, British Columbia will become the first province in Canada to offer free prescription birth control.

It’s a huge step forward for reproductive rights, said Sophie Choong.

The 16-year-old from Surrey volunteers with AccessBC, an organization that has been advocating for this change.

Her job with the organization was to set up a billboard campaign around her city to raise awareness and capture the attention of the provincial government.

“The goal was to remind members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) that they made a commitment to free contraception and to follow through on that commitment,” said Dr. Teale Phelps Bondaroff, the chair and co-founder of AccessBC.

“Sophie stepped up and helped fill a really important role in our campaign.”

Volunteers from the organization AccessBC have been calling for the provincial government to make prescription contraception free. (Image credit: AccessBC)

This new policy means that women and people who can get pregnant now have access to contraception without having to worry about the cost.

“People, especially young people, will no longer be forced to make life-changing decisions about their bodies, based on what they can or can’t afford,” Sophie said in an interview with CBC Kids News.

What is contraception?

Contraception is any method used to prevent pregnancy, according to Dr. Sarah Malleson, a sexual health physician in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Dr. Sarah Malleson works with adolescents and she has been advocating for free prescription contraception in B.C. (Images submitted by Dr. Sarah Malleson)

The province will cover the cost of hormone pills, commonly known as birth control pills, injections, intrauterine devices (IUDs), subdermal implants and Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill.

Some people take birth control pills for non-contraceptive uses, like regulating menstrual cycles or treating endometriosis.

Nearly half (48.3%) of sexually active 15- to 24-year-olds reported that they or their partner were using oral contraceptive pills, according to a Statistics Canada survey.

“Contraception allows people to have control over their bodies and the right to decide when and if they want to have children,” said Malleson in an interview with CBC Kids News.

Why Sophie cares about contraception

As the youngest member of AccessBC, Sophie understands how young people and reproductive justice are intertwined.

“Young people are disproportionately impacted by barriers to contraception, such as cost and parental approval to cover that cost,” she said.

Most provinces have privacy laws that protect a young person’s right to confidential health care, based on the discretion of their healthcare provider.

The only exceptions are in Quebec, where a parent has access to medical records until the age of 14, and in Newfoundland and Labrador, where the age is 16.

Making contraception free is a new change.

In Canada, the average cost of birth control pills is $25 a month and a longer-lasting IUD is between $75 to $500.

“When money isn’t an obstacle, people will pick the option that is best for their bodies and not the one that is best for their budget,” said Malleson.

There are calls to make contraception free in other parts of Canada.

How this is a win for reproductive rights

During a provincial budget meeting on Feb. 28, British Columbia’s Finance Minister Katrine Conroy called this decision a win for health and a win for gender equity.

"All too often, these fundamental rights are under attack. Not here in B.C.," said Conroy.

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy announced the new policy on prescription contraception during a provincial budget meeting on Feb. 28. (Image credit: Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Malleson is also excited about what the decision means for British Columbia’s future.

“I think the government has been looking at ways to make health care more accessible and more equitable,” she said.

Beyond this new policy, she said she wants to encourage more conversations about sexual health and break down the stigma surrounding contraception.

Meanwhile, we’ll have to see if more provinces follow in B.C.’s footsteps.

﻿﻿Have more questions? ﻿Want to tell us how we're doing? Use the “send us feedback” link below. ⬇️⬇️⬇️