"This was something I could never imagine doing as a little girl." My experience hosting The Nature of Things

"This was something I could never imagine doing when I was a little girl watching The Nature of Things."

Professor Maydianne Andrade, an evolutionary biologist, first appeared on the series as an arachnologist in The Great Wild Indoors, searching for and identifying spider species within a house. More recently, she overcame her fear of heights to uncover fossils on a mountainside while hosting First Animals.

Through hosting the show, she valued how young, Black girls could realize that science was something they could do too. "For some people, it's really important to see someone like them, doing something that otherwise, they'd just never imagine was within their grasp."

