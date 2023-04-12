Rats can swim up a toilet, salamanders eat their siblings & 6 more gross facts from The Nature of Things

The Nature of Things is the longest-running science and nature show on television. Every week, the program offers stories that are driven by a scientific understanding of the world — stories that are full of adventure, drama, insight and, sometimes, pretty gross facts.

Your toothbrush is probably covered in poo

If you keep your toothbrush uncovered in the bathroom, we have bad news for you: there's a good chance it's covered in poo.

In Myth or Science: The Power of Poo, microbiologist Jennifer Gardy investigates just how far fecal particles can spread when a toilet is flushed . With the help of a black light and some fluorescent dye, she finds that water and minute fecal particles can reach the farthest corners of your bathroom.

That's the bad news.

But the good news is that there's an easy fix: just close the toilet lid before you flush.

In the same experiment, Gardy found traces of fecal bacteria in places beyond the bathroom, including on a phone screen and fridge door handle. We spread this bacteria with our hands, she says, but adds that we needn't worry: most of these bugs are harmless.

How does poo get all over your bathroom — and beyond? | The Power of Poo Duration 1:18 What happens when you flush your number two? Jennifer Gardy investigates! Watch The Power of Poo on CBC Gem.

Rats can swim for three days at a time, and yes, they can swim up your toilet

The rumours are true: rats can swim through pipes and pop out of your toilet. It's rare — but it happens.

Rats can swim for days at a time and hold their breath underwater for several minutes, allowing them to appear in some unexpected places. (Invert Films)

Water doesn't scare rats: they can swim for three days at a time and hold their breath underwater for several minutes. It's a critical skill that rats use in their relentless search for food and a safe space.

Our modern plumbing serves as perfect rat highways, enabling the resourceful rodents to travel from the sewer up into our buildings.

Mayflies make a huge mess when they mate

Adult mayflies don't have a functioning mouth or a stomach — they don't live long enough to need either.

Mayfly nymphs spend about a year on the bottom of lakes and other waterways, but as the summer sun warms the water to 20 degrees, they emerge for one final day of life with a singular purpose: to mate.

As evening falls, the mayflies take to the skies in massive swarms. They're attracted to any source of light, and Wild Canadian Weather shows them coating every available surface around a streetlight.

Once their final act of mating is complete, the mayflies die … leaving one big mess to clean up.

Tiger salamanders must eat their siblings to have a chance of reaching adulthood

Tiger salamanders must develop quickly before the summer sun evaporates the pond where they hatched.

In an underwater version of Lord of the Flies, some of the salamanders grow faster than the others, developing sharp sets of teeth. These "super salamanders" are voracious predators who feed on their smaller siblings — and eventually each other.

The last salamander standing leaves its shrinking pond in search of more permanent water.

Naked mole rats appear to defy aging

This wrinkly pink rodent is one of a kind: the naked mole rat doesn't seem to age.

While most similar-sized rodents live for about six years, naked mole rats can survive beyond 30 years. (iStockPhoto/Getty Images)

As most mammals grow older, their risk of dying increases rapidly. But studies suggest that mole rats avoid the physical degeneration that normally comes with age, so their risk of dying doesn't increase.

While most similar-sized rodents live for about six years, naked mole rats can survive beyond 30 years. They remain youthful, healthy and fertile even in their final years of life.

Elephant poop is a feast for other species

Elephants only digest about 45 per cent of their food, so there's a lot of undigested plant matter in their poop. But rather than going to waste, a mound of elephant poop becomes a feast for insects like dung beetles. They roll it, eat it and even lay their eggs in it. It's a classic example of how one animal's trash is another creature's treasure.

The anemone stinkhorn fungus uses its foul-smelling slime to reproduce

Aseroe rubra — commonly known as the anemone stinkhorn, starfish fungus or sea anemone fungus — is a foul-smelling fungus that's covered in slime. Its offensive odour (some say it smells like rotting flesh) attracts flies, who land on the slime to gobble it up. Their feet get covered in spores, which they carry around and disperse to new locations.

The Kingdom of Fungi, How Fungi Made Our World: Stinkhorn Fungi Duration 2:08 Fungi photographer Steve Axford take us inside is 'fungatorium' to watch a stink horn bloom.

Your home is full of insects

The first indoor bug census found more insects in people's homes than researchers ever expected. Entomologists found between 32 and 211 species of arthropods — creepy crawlies with exoskeletons — in every home they studied.

Most were the usual suspects, like carpet beetles and dust mites, but there were surprises along the way. One kitchen sample contained microscopic hermit crabs, for example. Houses that were regularly treated with pesticides also still contained dozens of insect species.

The Great Wild Indoors – Insects Hiding in Your Home Duration 1:01 We think our homes are ours alone, but they are actually shared by many insects.

"We found a lot of rare, interesting things that we had never seen outside in even a decade of collecting outdoors," says Michelle Trautwein, a research scientist at the California Academy of Sciences, in The Great Wild Indoors. "Houses seem almost as likely of a place to find rare, bizarre insects as the outdoors is."

It turns out, our homes are really just modern nests. The insects that cohabitate with us — who have adapted to live in our strange, unnatural environments — are daily reminders of evolution.