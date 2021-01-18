Puffy coats are the original winter fashion in Canada's frozen North
Ptarmigans are so well dressed for the cold, they actually gain weight during the toughest months of the year.
In Canada's North, winter lasts a long time, and surviving the cold is a constant challenge. For most animals, it's the toughest and leanest time of year, where food is scarce and energy demands are high.
Ptarmigans are perfectly adapted to life in the freezer. Members of the grouse family, they transform for the winter, growing a full white coat of feathers that they can puff up for extra insulation. Their feet grow a thick covering of feathers too, and they have long toenails which act like natural snowshoes.
They are so well adapted to life in the North, that they actually gain weight in the coldest months. And they have a few extra tips up their sleeve to stay warm.
Watch the video above from Wild Canadian Weather for the full story.
