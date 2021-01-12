In B.C.'s Cody Caves, beautiful 'reverse icicles' grow from the ground up

Deep inside the Selkirk Mountains of B.C., there are some icicles that grow like no other. Here, the ice grows from the ground up, forming icicle stalagmites that are both spectacular and mysterious. The phenomenon was captured for the series Wild Canadian Weather.

During winter, air currents inside the cave push warmer air up to the ceiling, where water droplets form and drip to the floor below where they freeze instantly. Over time, ice stalagmites appear and rise higher and higher, creating incredible monuments.

