From stormiest to sunniest: Guess which places are Canadian weather record-breakers
Our country experiences freezing lows, scorching highs, sheets of rain and blustery winds — all on the same day
Our country experiences freezing lows, scorching highs, sheets of rain and blustery winds
Canada is one of the largest countries in the world, with many microclimates. We can experience freezing lows, scorching highs, sheets of rain and blustery winds — all on the same day. Across the country, when Canadians meet in person or online, our first question is usually "What's the weather like?"
We wear our weather like a badge of honour, especially if it's extreme. The new CBC series Wild Canadian Weather travels from coast to coast to coast to show how people and wildlife endure and harness the elements.
There's more than a little friendly competition about which location is the sunniest, the driest or the stormiest. Can you guess which Canadian places hold the title of weather champions?
Watch Wild Canadian Weather on CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.