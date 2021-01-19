From stormiest to sunniest: Guess which places are Canadian weather record-breakers

Canada is one of the largest countries in the world, with many microclimates. We can experience freezing lows, scorching highs, sheets of rain and blustery winds — all on the same day. Across the country, when Canadians meet in person or online, our first question is usually "What's the weather like?"

We wear our weather like a badge of honour, especially if it's extreme. The new CBC series Wild Canadian Weather travels from coast to coast to coast to show how people and wildlife endure and harness the elements.

There's more than a little friendly competition about which location is the sunniest, the driest or the stormiest. Can you guess which Canadian places hold the title of weather champions?

