Flying squirrels form 'cuddle puddles' — the friendliest way to stay warm in the wintery forests of Ontario
These nocturnal critters are active during the coldest times, so they need help staying warm.
These nocturnal critters are active during the coldest times, so they need help staying warm
Canada's winters are cold. But the cold weather is most extreme at night when temperatures in this Ontario forest plummet.
Many forest animals will curl up tight and sleep through the night, or even the whole winter. But these small flying squirrels are nocturnal which means they're up at the coldest times. They need to stay trim to glide up to 45 metres between trees, so each squirrel doesn't carry a lot of fat to insulate them. It's only a matter of time before they begin feeling chilly.
So, the best way to stay warm during a cold winter night? Find a cuddle buddy. Forming a 'cuddle puddle' with a neighbour helps to share body warmth and the more, the merrier!
Watch the video above from Wild Canadian Weather for the full story.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.