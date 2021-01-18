Flying squirrels form 'cuddle puddles' — the friendliest way to stay warm in the wintery forests of Ontario

Canada's winters are cold. But the cold weather is most extreme at night when temperatures in this Ontario forest plummet.

Many forest animals will curl up tight and sleep through the night, or even the whole winter. But these small flying squirrels are nocturnal which means they're up at the coldest times. They need to stay trim to glide up to 45 metres between trees, so each squirrel doesn't carry a lot of fat to insulate them. It's only a matter of time before they begin feeling chilly.

So, the best way to stay warm during a cold winter night? Find a cuddle buddy. Forming a 'cuddle puddle' with a neighbour helps to share body warmth and the more, the merrier!

