David Suzuki on The Nature of Things: 44 years in 44 seconds

The Nature of Things is TV’s longest-running science series. Suzuki started hosting on October 24, 1979 and his final episode will air on April 7, 2023. Watch Suzuki Signs Off on CBC and CBC Gem.

After 44 years, David Suzuki is retiring as host of The Nature of Things. In Suzuki Signs Off, his final episode, he explores new ways of expressing his ideas, meets up with some neighbours, shows us how global problems are being expressed in his own backyard and attempts to reconcile the two great influences in his life: science and Indigenous culture.

Watch Suzuki Signs Off on CBC and CBC Gem., Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT)