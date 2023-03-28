David Suzuki on The Nature of Things: 44 years in 44 seconds
The Nature of Things is TV’s longest-running science series. Suzuki started hosting on October 24, 1979 and his final episode will air on April 7, 2023.
The Nature of Things is TV’s longest-running science series. Suzuki started hosting on October 24, 1979
After 44 years, David Suzuki is retiring as host of The Nature of Things. In Suzuki Signs Off, his final episode, he explores new ways of expressing his ideas, meets up with some neighbours, shows us how global problems are being expressed in his own backyard and attempts to reconcile the two great influences in his life: science and Indigenous culture.
Watch Suzuki Signs Off on CBC and CBC Gem., Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?