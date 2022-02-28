A not-at-all exhaustive list of how (and how much) animals sleep
Koalas sleep for up to 22 hours a day. Horses sleep for as few as 3. Worker ants take around 250 naps daily
By Erin Oakes, producer, How the Wild Things Sleep
Sleeping animals are found throughout the animal kingdom. Mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and even insects have been observed at rest.
In the documentary How the Wild Things Sleep from The Nature of Things, scientists explore how and why animals sleep.
Some animals, like koalas, sleep a lot — up to 22 hours a day. Cats sleep for about 15 hours a day. Worker ants average almost five hours of sleep a day, but it's in the form of around 250 one-minute power naps.
How animals sleep — and just how much rest they get — is as varied as the creatures themselves.
Here's a look at how some of them do it.
Super snoozers
Koalas
At 18 to 22 hours of sleep per day, koalas are among the top snoozers in the animal kingdom. They've got good reason: their digestive system must work extra hard to break down the toxins in the eucalyptus leaves they eat and extract the limited nutrients.
Lions
Male lions are among the laziest of the big cats, sleeping up to 20 hours a day. As the prides' primary hunters, females have less time to lounge around, but they still clock an impressive 15 plus hours of shut-eye.
Live hard, sleep hard
Walruses
From zero to 19 hours per day, walruses' sleep habits are extreme.
While in the water, these giants can go up to 84 hours without sleeping (while almost continuously swimming). After two or three days of activity though, researchers found the walruses would haul out on land for a break. It's no wonder they crashed for up to 19 hours at a time!
Expert nappers
Worker ants
Given how hard these ants work, it makes sense that they'd need downtime too. Masters of the power nap, worker ants were observed getting almost five hours of sleep by taking roughly 250 naps a day, each lasting about a minute. And most of the workers were awake at any given time to attend to tasks and protect the colony.
Infants
Human newborns generally sleep about 16 or 17 hours a day. Unfortunately, they sleep no longer than three hours at a time in most cases, making it unlikely their parents will get the minimum of seven hours of uninterrupted sleep they need.
Cats
Anyone who lives with a cat knows these domestic divas love to sleep, but perhaps not when we do. On average, they get a little over 15 hours a day. But unlike us humans, who usually sleep in one long block of time, cats take several catnaps, plus short periods of deeper sleep, throughout the day and night.
Dogs
Dogs sleep at night when people do, but they need a little more downtime than us. To get a full 10 hours of sleep, dogs will take several daytime naps to supplement their nighttime sleep.
Sleeping while swimming
Dolphins
Dolphins sleep about eight hours a day, but since doing so underwater can be dangerous, they get their rest by turning off half of their brain at a time. While one hemisphere sleeps, the other half remains alert to predators and obstacles, and to make sure the dolphin gets to the surface to breathe. Every two hours or so, the two halves switch sides.
Sleeping with … both eyes open
Ball pythons
Ball pythons get an impressive 18 hours of sleep per day on average, but it's a little hard to tell — since snakes don't have eyelids, their eyes are open even when they sleep.
Squirrels, they're just like us (sort of)
Grey squirrels
When they're not gathering and hoarding food, grey squirrels spend an average of 15 hours a day asleep. Like us, they're most active in the daytime, returning home in the evening to settle in for the night.
Sleep while standing — or lying down
Horses
Horses sleep for three hours a day on average, and while it's true they do most of their dozing on their feet, they need to lie down to enter the crucial REM stage. Let sleeping horses lie!
Watch How the Wild Things Sleep on The Nature of Things.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?