A childhood obsession with the tidal zone led to a hosting role on The Nature of Things

When Sarika Cullis-Suzuki was asked about hosting Kingdom of the Tide, she couldn't believe it — the topic was perfect. She had spent much of her childhood exploring the intertidal zone and the incredible creatures that live there. Even at the age of six, she told her mother she was going to be a marine biologist.

But Cullis-Suzuki's first foray into The Nature of Things was in the series The Suzuki Diaries, when she had the opportunity to travel with her father and discover ways of living sustainably. Her father, long-time host David Suzuki, gave her two pieces of advice while filming: "be yourself and listen," she says, which allowed her to follow her own inner curiosity.

"This is one of the things...The Nature of Things does so well," says Cullis-Suzuki. "The Nature of Things is curious about the wild, about nature, about science and about people. And that curiosity is infectious"

For more, visit The Nature of Things