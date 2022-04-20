6 inspiring initiatives that embody Earth Day all year round

It's no secret that the climate crisis is changing our planet. Rising ocean levels, huge forest fires and the impact on wildlife are impossible to ignore.

This isn't a problem that can be solved by individuals alone — governments and corporations need to take big steps to slow global warming too. Still, around the world, people and communities are taking matters into their own hands to help save the planet.

From a Canadian artist who turns plastic waste into large-scale sculptures to a Newfoundland diver who hauls discarded tires off the ocean floor, the projects are just a small part of tackling climate change, but they're making a lasting impact.

Fighting plastic pollution with giant art installations

Ben Von Wong is a Canadian artist who tackles the world's pressing environmental issues through his giant installations and photography.

He turns plastic waste into huge artworks, using 168,000 straws or 10,000 thousand bottles in a single sculpture.

In the documentary Curb Your Carbon , we see how Von Wong's art is drawing attention to the massive plastic problem we've created.

"I'm making a three-storey-tall art installation that's going to be, like, vomiting plastic, essentially" he said.

Watch: Ben Von Wong photographs his faucet installation next to a lake as models climb up the plastic waste and try to turn off the tap.

This guy hates plastic, so he's turning it into art to convince us to stop using the stuff | Curb Your Carbon Duration 3:54 Montreal artist Benjamin Von Wong also believes that small steps can create big changes when fighting our climate crisis. 3:54

Rebalancing a B.C. ecosystem by building a new spawning channel for salmon

In Knight Inlet, B.C., the N a nwa k olas Council, made up of five First Nations, is building a new spawning channel to rebalance a forest ecosystem dependent on salmon and grizzly bears.

Female salmon travel to fresh water to lay their eggs. They thrive in colder water, but forest fires and intensive deforestation have destroyed much of the tree cover that cools the spawning habitats. Warmer water is one of the factors leading to fewer salmon, which means less food for grizzly bears. In Knight Inlet, the bears have been abandoning their traditional home to forage elsewhere.

The Nanwakolas Council, made up of five First Nations, created a new salmon spawning channel to increase salmon levels in King Inlet. (CBC Docs/Ice and Fire: Tracking Canada's Climate Crisis)

In fact, the symbiotic relationship between salmon and grizzly bears helps keep the forest healthy. When grizzly bears catch salmon, they often bring them into the forest to eat. As the leftover carcasses rot on the forest floor, they release nitrogen, which fertilizes the trees. The tree cover, in turn, cools the water where the fish spawn.

The N a nwa k olas Council built a new spawning channel, where female salmon come to lay their eggs. Once fertilized, the eggs incubate until the smolts come out and are ready to return to the ocean.

"Our spawning channel winds back and forth like an old heater radiator," council president Dallas Smith said in The Nature of Things documentary Ice and Fire: Tracking Canada's Climate Crisis . "The effort that we've taken to make sure that we brought [the number of salmon] back to near [pre-logging] levels has been a bit of a labour of love."

Ten times the number of salmon can survive in spawning channels compared to the wild, and the council has found that the salmon and bears are returning.

This diver is cleaning the ocean floor — 1 tire at a time

In Newfoundland, Shawn Bath is getting his hands dirty to clean up the ocean floor.

For decades, he worked as a commercial diver, harvesting sea urchins and dealing with the risks that come with working underwater. When Bath realized there was more to fear from the trash gathering on the seabed, he found a new sense of purpose.

His mission started in 2018, when he single-handedly pulled almost 7,000 kilograms of trash out of the ocean. Bath's initiative is highlighted in the documentary, Hell or Clean Water. From rubber tires to ghost gear (abandoned, lost or discarded fishing equipment), garbage on the seabed can be harmful to wildlife.

'I think one person can make a difference': Hell or Clean Water Duration 1:17 The inspiring story of one Newfoundlander’s obsessive quest to clean up the coastal ocean floors one rotting tire at a time. 1:17

"Most people don't even know what ghost gear is, let alone the damage it can do," he said in an interview with CBC . "In a hundred years, that gear could still be killing creatures."

Bath is the founder of Clean Harbours Initiative, a non-profit whose volunteers have rid the waters of Newfoundland and Labrador of thousands of kilograms of waste, including hundreds of tires.

"Way more money goes into destroying the ocean than saving it," said Bath.

Caring for animals after Australia's worst wildlife climate disaster

In Australia's 2019–2020 bushfire season, dubbed Black Summer, nearly three billion animals were killed or displaced in wildfires that raged across New South Wales.

Adrina Selles runs the Wandandian Kangaroo and Wallaby Sanctuary, roughly 200 kilometres south of Sydney, which is helping to care for some of the wildlife injured by the fires. In the documentary Wild Australia: After the Fires , Selles feeds rescued kangaroo Sandy and explains how her mother had to be euthanized because she was so badly injured.

Young kangaroo Sandy was rescued after Australia's 2019 wildfires, known as the Black Summer. Adrina Selles runs an organization that's taking care of injured animals, she said Sandy provides hope, because her feet are perfect compared to the many other animal survivors with feet burned in the fires. (CBC Docs/Wild Australia: After the Fires)

Selles is just one of the many carers working to provide food and medical care for rescues until they can be released into the wild.

Sandy provides hope, she says, because her feet are "perfect" compared to the many other animals who had theirs burned in the fires. "She's done extremely well since she's been in care," Selles said.

A super scientist studying super coral

Canadian marine biologist Julia Baum, featured in the documentary Reef Rescue , is using science to understand coral reefs and how they can survive despite rising ocean temperatures.

Each individual coral is a fragile ecosystem and a vital habitat for many aquatic species. And a reef contains groupings of those corals, forming a metropolis of mini-ecosystems built up over thousands of years.

Reef Rescue: Julia Baum Duration 2:26 Canadian scientist Julia Baum has studied the reefs of Kiritibati Island for a number of years and, in 2016, witnessed a devastating bleaching event when 90% o the reefs died. But there were some survivors that appeared healthy. How did the manage to adapt? 2:26

Baum has been gathering underwater photos and videos of the coral reefs of Kiritimati, an island in the west-central Pacific Ocean, for more than a decade. Between 2015 and 2016, ocean temperatures there spiked as much as 3 C during a heat wave, killing about 90 per cent of the coral reefs her team was monitoring.

Her videos documented a devastating loss, but she found a glimmer of hope.

"Super corals," which can withstand warm temperatures, exist in small numbers and in some of the most unusual places — aside from Kiritimati, they have been found in the Red Sea. The species provides insights for many scientists and could be key to saving the world's reefs.

2 Silicon Valley entrepreneurs started tackling the plastic problem as teens

Miranda Wang and Jeanny Yao are on a quest to rid the world of plastic waste.

When they were in high school in Vancouver, they discovered a plastic-eating bacteria in the Fraser River.

Working with Lindsay Eltis, a biochemist at the University of British Columbia, Wang and Yao set out to learn how the bacteria worked — and how it might be used to solve the world's plastic problem.

"They were typical teenagers, but they had an unusual passion for big problems that were facing humanity," said Eltis in the documentary In Love with a Problem.

Miranda Wang and Jeanny Yao are on a quest to rid the world of plastic waste. When they were in high school, they discovered a plastic-eating bacteria in the Fraser River. (CBC Docs/In Love with a Problem)

Their discovery won a Canada-wide science competition, and they were invited to do a TED Talk in 2013.

Wang and Yao began their startup, completed university and moved to Silicon Valley. It's now called Novoloop, a company that's upcycling plastic waste into chemicals and other materials.

"By the year 2050, if we continue generating plastic pollution at the rate that we are now, we're going to have more plastics than fish in the oceans," Yao said in In Love with a Problem.

"I think as an act of conscience, it's our obligation to do the right thing here." said Wang. "The change is never going to be comfortable, but the earlier you choose to jump in and embrace it, the more say you will have in how that change happens.… It's time to rise up to the challenge that is … handed to this generation."

