This private museum shows that for all its beauty, Yukon is a land of wreckage

"It just goes to show you, that stuff in the Yukon that's lost, turns up," says Andrew Gregg, director of the documentary Skymaster Down.

Gregg meets Yukon old-timer Sid van der Meer, who takes him on a tour of wreckage that he's pulled out of the bush over the decades and assembled in a personal museum in Beaver Creek.

From relics from the Gold Rush in the 1890s to memorabilia from the construction of the Alaska highway in the 1940s and an old plane that he once flipped at Burwash Airport, van der Meer has collected the debris from years gone by. "This keeps me going, keeps me alive … instead of sitting in the house watching TV, I'm out here playing around with stuff," he says.

But one thing that has been notoriously hard to find is the remnants of the Skymaster Down, a U.S. troop plane that went missing without a trace in the Yukon with 44 people on board in 1950. "I don't have a clue," says van der Meer when he's asked if it will ever be found.

