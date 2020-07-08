"It is a new chapter." A Toronto millenial finds a home at C3 Church
Jan is a member of the C3 church in Toronto who is about to be baptized.
Jan is a Toronto millenial who has been attending C3 Church for a number of years. Now she's about to be baptized. "I just feel like Jesus healed my heart and now it's time for me to make this declaration as an adult, just to let everybody know."
For more watch #BLESSED.
