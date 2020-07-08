Skip to Main Content
"It is a new chapter." A Toronto millenial finds a home at C3 Church
CBC Docs POV·Video

"It is a new chapter." A Toronto millenial finds a home at C3 Church

Jan is a member of the C3 church in Toronto who is about to be baptized.
CBC Docs ·
Jan is a member of the C3 church in Toronto who is about to be baptized. She's been attending the church for a few years, popular with millennials, and is now being baptized as a way of rebirth, forgetting regrets of the past. 4:51

Jan is a Toronto millenial who has been attending C3 Church for a number of years. Now she's about to be baptized. "I just feel like Jesus healed my heart and now it's time for me to make this declaration as an adult, just to let everybody know."

For more watch #BLESSED.

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now