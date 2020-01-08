Karen B.K. Chan on Sex and Feelings

Karen B.K. Chan offers her Brief But Spectacular take on how to have difficult conversations about sex and feelings. 4:18

Sex educator and emotional literacy trainer Karen B.K. Chan offers her Brief But Spectacular take on how to have difficult conversations about sex and feelings and opens up about her lifelong pursuit to feel anything at all.

Brief But Spectacular is a 10-episode web series highlighting inspirational Canadians as they share their unique takes on their areas of passion and expertise. From forgiveness to anxiety in comedy to improving memory, these short but powerful interviews will offer new perspectives everyone can learn from.