Segregation, faith, resilience: Free Black people have created a home in Canada since the 1700s

"Claiming Space," the eighth episode of the documentary series Black Life: Untold Stories, explores the history of Black settlements across Canada and the often-overlooked stories of Africville, N.S., and Little Burgundy in Montreal.

Director Frances-Anne Solomon focused on the communities razed to make way for highways, parks and urban infrastructure. But amid the devastation, there are stories of resilience and the relationships that endured.

"We have so many amazing Black histories in Canada," said playwright Cheryl Foggo.

WATCH: How Montreal became known as 'Harlem of the North'

How Montreal became known as ‘Harlem of the North’ | Black Life: Untold Stories Duration 1:08 Nina Simone and Billie Holiday were among the “top of the line” performers at Rufus Rockhead’s Montreal nightclub. Watch the docuseries Black Life: Untold Stories on CBC Gem.

One example: the story of Mattie Mayes. She was born into slavery in Georgia, moved to Oklahoma in search of freedom, and then went north to Saskatchewan, where she settled and acted as a midwife and kind of healer for her community.

Freed slave Mattie Mayes was a well-respected midwife in the Eldon district. (Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan/R-A10362)

"She was a beautiful person," said Murray Mayes, her grandson and a former Maidstone resident.

"Canada has its own model — Canada never had Jim Crow," author and historian Cecil Foster said. "Practising racism with a smile on its face … making you know you're not wanted here. And you can feel that hand in your back, pushing you through isolation."

In archival footage, former Africville resident Bernice Byers-Arsenault talks about the breaking point for the community. "What really destroyed us was when they demolished a church in the middle of the night," she said. "Bad enough we lost our land, but then to demolish the church like that — that was sacrilegious."

About the director

Frances-Anne Solomon, director of the “Claiming Space" episode of Black Life: Untold Stories. (Duane Cole Photography)

Frances-Anne Solomon is an award-winning writer, producer, director and curator. She started her career at the BBC as a TV producer and executive producer. After moving to Canada, she founded the CaribbeanTales Media Group, which produces culturally-diverse film and television.

She directed the feature films What My Mother Told Me, Peggy Su! and A Winter Tale and the series Lord Have Mercy! and Heart Beat. Her recent film, Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross received critical acclaim.

