New documentary reveals how Black migrants faced roadblocks and made extraordinary gains in Canada

Lois Patterson wanted to go back home to Jamaica after she arrived in Winnipeg in 1962 via Canada's West Indian Domestic Scheme.

"I got here, and it was like a nightmare for me," Patterson said in "Migrations," the fourth episode of the CBC docuseries Black Life: Untold Stories. "The year was so long, I wanted to walk back home."

An intimate portrait of Black migration to Canada

The episode examines the arrival of thousands of Caribbean people to Canada beginning in the 1950s, through work initiatives like the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program and the West Indian Domestic Scheme, and it explores the challenges facing the more recent waves of Somali and Haitian migrants.

Migrations unearths the roadblocks Black migrants have faced and continue to face on Canadian soil, as well as the extraordinary gains they have made in search of a better life.

Director: Nadia Louis-Desmarchais

Afro-feminist director Nadia Louis-Desmarchais shines a light on voices that are not often heard. She directed the short documentaries Raconte-moi mon corps (Tell Me All About My Body), Urban and the controversial Rated X. Her most recent fiction short, Nid d'oiseau (Bird's Nest), earned a special mention from the jury for best Canadian short film at the Festival international du cinéma francophone en Acadie (FICFA), and the Prix André-Melançon at the Carrousel international du film de Rimouski in Quebec.

Louis-Desmarchais is developing her first fiction web series, Les Météorites (The Meteorites), for Ici Tou.tv. Her documentary, Black and White, is currently in production.

"Migrations" is streaming now on CBC Gem. You can also watch it on CBC-TV on Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. (9:30 p.m. NT).

