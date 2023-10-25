This archive of photographs shows Black Canadians 'in the light in which they deserved to be shown'

Featured Video Alvin McCurdy's collection of photographs features “generations of continuing Black presence” in Canada, and portrays Black Canadians "in the light in which they deserved to be shown," historian Irene Moore Davis says in "Haven, But No Heaven," the first episode of CBC’s docuseries, Black Life: Untold Stories.

"He spent decades of his life collecting material about people of African descent in the light in which they deserved to be shown," historian Irene Moore Davis said in "Haven, But No Heaven," the first episode of CBC's Black Life: Untold Stories.

"There's this common perception that maybe Black people got here through the Underground Railroad, and then we all vanished. But what Alvin McCurdy's collection documents is the many generations of continuing Black presence in our country, just really full lives of people of African descent."

Born in Amherstburg, Ont., in 1916, McCurdy was a member of the McCurdy clan, whose ancestor, Nasa McCurdy, was an agent on the Underground Railroad.

He was a professional carpenter and a Freemason and belonged to the Baptist Church. And he collected newspaper clippings, postcards, minutes, research files, scrapbooks and about 3,000 photographs of friends, family and social, cultural and church events.

But what stands out for Moore Davis are the images of people from the 19th century, just a generation removed from slavery, "who chose to pose wearing their best outfits, looking dignified with books on the desk, and showing their relatives and friends that they were doing very well in Canada.

"In a society where people wanted for so long to treat us only as porters and servants and maids and agricultural workers, those photos really meant a lot," Moore Davis said.

