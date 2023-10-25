Content
This archive of photographs shows Black Canadians 'in the light in which they deserved to be shown'

In his archival collection, which predates the founding of Upper Canada in 1791 and includes materials up to the middle of the last century, historian Alvin McCurdy showcased Black Canadians in a positive and deserving light.

The Alvin McCurdy Collection shows ‘many generations of continuing Black presence’ in Canada

Thandiwe Konguavi · CBC Docs ·

3 days ago
Black Life: Untold Stories is an epic eight-part documentary series that reframes the rich and complex histories of Black people in Canada over 400 years. Watch now on CBC Gem.

In his archival collection, which predates the founding of Upper Canada in 1791 and includes materials up to the middle of the last century, historian Alvin McCurdy showcased Black Canadians in a positive and deserving light. 

"He spent decades of his life collecting material about people of African descent in the light in which they deserved to be shown," historian Irene Moore Davis said in "Haven, But No Heaven," the first episode of CBC's Black Life: Untold Stories

"There's this common perception that maybe Black people got here through the Underground Railroad, and then we all vanished. But what Alvin McCurdy's collection documents is the many generations of continuing Black presence in our country, just really full lives of people of African descent."

Born in Amherstburg, Ont., in 1916, McCurdy was a member of the McCurdy clan, whose ancestor, Nasa McCurdy, was an agent on the Underground Railroad.  

He was a professional carpenter and a Freemason and belonged to the Baptist Church. And he collected newspaper clippings, postcards, minutes, research files, scrapbooks and about 3,000 photographs of friends, family and social, cultural and church events.

But what stands out for Moore Davis are the images of people from the 19th century, just a generation removed from slavery, "who chose to pose wearing their best outfits, looking dignified with books on the desk, and showing their relatives and friends that they were doing very well in Canada.

"In a society where people wanted for so long to treat us only as porters and servants and maids and agricultural workers, those photos really meant a lot," Moore Davis said.

A man opens a book as another man looks at him.
A photo of historian Alvin McCurdy, featured in ‘Haven, But No Heaven,’ the first episode of CBC’s Black Life: Untold Stories. ( Studio 112/Northwood Entertainment/Ugly Duck Productions)
A woman and two men stand in a baptism pool.
McCurdy collected newspaper clippings, postcards, minutes, research files, scrapbooks and about 3,000 photographs of friends, family and social, cultural and church events. (Studio 112/Northwood Entertainment/Ugly Duck Productions)
A dated photograph of a woman standing in a gown holding a book and a young man with spectacles.
What stands out for Moore Davis are the images of people from the 19th century, just a generation removed from slavery, ‘who chose to pose wearing their best outfits, looking dignified with books on the desk, and showing their relatives and friends that they were doing very well in Canada.’ (Studio 112/Northwood Entertainment/Ugly Duck Productions)
A man and woman pose with a baby in a dated photograph.
McCurdy's collection documents 'many generations of continuing Black presence in our country, just really full lives of people of African descent,' Moore Davis said. (Studio 112/Northwood Entertainment/Ugly Duck Productions)
A dated photograph of a two women and two men posing.
Photographs from McCurdy's archival collection. (Studio 112/Northwood Entertainment/Ugly Duck Productions)
Group of young men in suits and ties.
McCurdy showcased Black Canadians in a positive and deserving light. (Studio 112/Northwood Entertainment/Ugly Duck Productions)

"Haven, But No Heaven" is streaming now on CBC Gem. Watch it on CBC-TV on Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. (9:30 p.m. NT).

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

A banner of upturned fists, with the words 'Being Black in Canada'.
(CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Thandiwe Konguavi

Journalist

Thandiwe Konguavi is an award-winning journalist who was born in Zimbabwe and has received honours from the Canadian Church Press, the Canadian Association of Black Journalists and the Radio Television Digital News Association Canada. She is a web writer and editor of First Person columns at CBC Edmonton. She is also the digital producer of CBC's docuseries, Black Life: Untold Stories, debuting on CBC Gem and CBC-TV in October. Reach her at thandiwe.konguavi@cbc.ca.

now