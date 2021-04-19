You watched Marvel's new Shang-Chi trailer and want more Simu Liu? Check out Kim's Convenience

Marvel's long awaited Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings trailer is finally here, and we know what you're thinking. You want more of Simu Liu.

The Chinese-Canadian actor will be the first Asian superhero to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) production, in his lead role as Shang-Chi, a Kung Fu Master.

Marvel describes Shang-Chi's as "proficient in all forms of fighting," but "known for his focus on kung fu and his preference to eschew weapons for bare-handed battle."

Shang-Chi "seeks peace and harmony in a weary world while opposing those who would tear it down."

In an effort to further diversify the film and commemorate this milestone, the studio hired a predominantly Asian cast, as well as creative team, including director Destin Daniel Cretton and screenwriter David Callaham.

During a New York Film Academy guest speaker event in 2019, a few months after the film's announcement, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige answered questions about the character selection process in MCU productions.

Feige stated that they've wanted to make the film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings for a long time and also wanted "to make a movie with a 98% Asian cast."

The film was first announced at Comic-Con in July 2019, a year after Black Panther was released and due to Covid related production delays, is set to release in July 2021.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Director Destin Daniel Cretton and Simu Liu of Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. ( Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

In an interview with TIME Magazine, Liu said the film's creation was due to the success of Black Panther, as it proved that audiences want to see diverse casts that represent them and their lives.

"I certainly know that if it wasn't for the success of Black Panther I wouldn't have a job with Marvel today, as of course, absolutely we're looking to replicate that kind of moment for our community," he said.

Representation on-screen is something Liu has stated he is extremely passionate about and is the main focus of his Lunar New Year resolution, which he tweeted out to fans on February 10th.

"So in this coming Year of the Ox, my metric for success is going to change. I'm using what small amount of power I now have to uplift the voices of BIPOC writers, directors, filmmakers and creators," reads his tweet.

Messed around and made a Lunar New Year resolution. Happy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YearOfTheOx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YearOfTheOx</a> everyone!! <a href="https://t.co/R4KaoiVBTp">pic.twitter.com/R4KaoiVBTp</a> —@SimuLiu

In 2016 Liu was cast as Jung, in CBC Television's Kim's Convenience , which focuses on the lives of a Korean-Canadian family who run a convenience store in Toronto's Moss Park neighbourhood.

On screen, Liu plays the role of the Kim's handsome, bad-boy son, having become a fan favourite over the last few years.

Kim's Convenience has been nominated for multiple Canadian Screen Awards and a Canadian Comedy Award, including best TV show.

Fans have become so taken with Liu and his castmates' as the Kim family members, the show's community of fans refers to themselves as #Kimbits and even have a website and Twitter account .

In addition to Liu's new and exciting role as Marvel's latest superhero, the actor's on-screen family has also been making appearances in a number of other productions.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who plays "Appa," Liu's on-screen father was cast as an X-wing fighter pilot in the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian last year.

Other members of the Kim's cast have also appeared in sci-fi shows, including Amanda Brugel (Pastor Nina Gomez) in Orphan Black and Jean Yoon, known as "Umma" on the show, who also played in Orphan Black and The Expanse.