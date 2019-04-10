Comedy·BATTLE BUDDIES!
What to Expect When You're Expecting (to Fight to the Death)
With the threat of an imminent battle, there is only one leader who is brave enough to keep it 100 with his troops. Because some of them are FOR SURE not gonna make it.
