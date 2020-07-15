'To be insecure is to be human': Things we learned about Simu Liu from his Instagram AMA

Kim's Convenience 's Simu Liu is currently in Australia, awaiting production to start on Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The lockdown has given the Toronto actor time to get very active on social media. He recently posted a portrait of himself on Instagram wearing a cap and a subtle smile with a caption, "ask me anything!"

Here's what we learned about Liu from the AMA.



The 31-year-old actor is writing his first book (almost finished).

He would "fosho" take a pic with fans in Sydney and get a wolf tattoo, if he was getting one.

Liu's beverage of preference is "Coke no sugar" over Pepsi and he is "hooked on a song": If the World Was Ending .

One of the things most of his fans were probably wondering was if his IG account was managed by him. They'll be happy to know that, yes, it is.

Simu Liu himself confirmed it in a comment to @kyleyskim, saying: "Definitely me, I'm very particular about my words and I can't risk someone else getting my messaging wrong."

But the most relatable things he might have said in his AMA are probably that he himself has "too many weaknesses to list" and gets insecure like everyone else. His answer to a question about what makes him insecure reads: "Lots of things. To be insecure is to be human."

On a more philosophical note, a fan wanted to get his take on what the meaning of life is for him, to which Liu had a clever reply: "To find meaning."

And when user @erniedresser asked what he values most in friendship, he replied with a simple yet resonant answer, "the ability to make time for each other when it counts."

Even his Yappie co-star, Victoria Park (The Flash), chimed in and the two had a cute, friendly exchange.

See the full Liu/fan interaction, here.

Sage advice for fans

The actor also had great advice for fans. "Figure out what you love and hang on to it once you've found it," he answered to an advice request from a "graduating teen who has no motivation and is kinda lost and scared right now?"

He then shared sound relationship tips when @choledaylight_ asked, "I will start my very first relationship soon. Is there anything that I need to remember before starting it? (I want my relationship to be a happy and great one)." Liu replied: "@chloedaylight_ your happiness matters just as much as theirs. Make sure you're both getting what you need out of each other!"

User @iiriii then asked something that the general public wouldn't know otherwise, but wanted to know: "When and how did you realize you're a celebrity?" with a follow up question: "Do you feel like a celebrity? I always wonder how celebs perceive themselves, and if their life feels 'normal', or if they feel that it's not quite normal?"

"The hardest part is navigating life with no privacy," says Liu, "it's a challenge but wouldn't trade it for anything."

However, things may change slightly on that front after the release of his upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Former Co-head of Visual Development for Marvel Studios, Charlie Wen, shared his own unofficial design of the character, Shang-Chi, on Instagram. (Photo from Charlie Wen's Instagram)