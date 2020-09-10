'The Spice Girls of comedy' on the importance of female perspectives in the industry

Second City's She the People is a sketch show that satirizes patriarchy and takes a look at trials and tribulations of being a woman — entirely created, designed, and performed by fearlessly funny women. It's the first time Second City has staged an all-female-identifying cast.

The show that holds up a mirror to the world through the female gaze started in Chicago in 2017, was a smash hit by 2018 and expanded "up North" — selling out performances at the 2019 Just for Laughs festival in Montreal, winning a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Live Ensemble. It had the critics raving with the Globe and Mail calling it, "Spry, sharp and frequently hilarious."

CBC Comedy spoke to the cast of She the People for an episode of Next Up, and they discussed how the show is breaking stereotypes about women in sketch comedy.

As cast member Tricia Black puts it, stories in comedy are often told from a male perspective where female comedians are being portrayed as a "wife or a girlfriend."

(Tricia Black in CBC Comedy's Next Up.)

Because of that, for Carly Heffernan, director/head writer of She the People, there was a lot of cathartic joy from watching the show. She gushes that it felt like a rock concert where the cast were the "Spice Girls of the comedy scene."

(Carly Heffernan in CBC Comedy's Next Up.)

"It's like, 'No, we can be characters. We can be in a dinosaur suit. We can do a sketch where you're just screaming for five minutes,'" says Black.

Universal comedy sketches

Comedian and actress Paloma Nuñez, who's appeared in CBC Comedy's Schitt's Creek , Baroness von Sketch Show and Kim's Convenience , attributes the success of the show to exactly that — being able to hear stories about life, experiences, frustrations about politics, all from a female perspective.

(Paloma Nuñez in CBC Comedy's Next Up.)

And the success of the show further proves that there's an appetite for content created by women about women.

It feels like now we have a voice. - Tricia Black

While most of the scenes represent the female identifying experience, there's also universal comedy in every sketch.

"It doesn't cut out men or non-binary people," adds Ashley Comeau. "It's comedy for everyone, just done by women. What a concept!"

(Ashley Comeau in CBC Comedy's Next Up.)

Breaking through the negative concepts

She the People signifies the beginning of where comedy can expand in the future, "whether it's an all female identifying show or all queer show or all POC show," says Black.

This show helps break through the concept that women don't belong or that women aren't funny. - Ashley Comeau

Nuñez says: "I hope it is something that inspires marginalized people to say, 'I can speak my voice. I can be up there and I can tell my stories' and that this isn't just like a trend," adding that she would like it to be more of a norm rather than a "cool coat style."

As She the People wrapped, by popular demand a sequel followed in 2019, titled She the People: The Resistance Continues! — further satirizing the realities of being a woman, misrepresentations surrounding body positivity, Beyoncé and more.

Since COVID-19, the stars have been doing live comedy shows online, called Improv House Party .