Watch "Just My Luck" from the Winnipeg Comedy Festival on CBC Television at 9:00/9:30 NT on Thursday, May 30, 2019. 2:44

Watch "Just My Luck" from the Winnipeg Comedy Festival on CBC Television at 9:00/9:30 NT on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Stream full episodes from the Winnipeg Comedy Festival now on CBC Gem.

Don't miss anything from CBC Comedy - like us on Facebook and Instagram.