VIDEO

The life of Edmonton's biggest hockey fan

Over the years he’s become known for his incredible pre-game rituals, passion for the game and undying optimism. This is a quick look into the life of Edmonton’s biggest hockey fan.

Social Sharing

Over the years he’s become known for his incredible pre-game rituals, passion for the game and undying optimism. This is a quick look into the life of Edmonton’s biggest hockey fan. 3:21 Don't miss anything from CBC Comedy - like us on Facebook and Instagram.

Popular Now Find more popular stories