Social media accounts to keep you smiling during the American election season

With the U.S. election day approaching, Americans, Canadians and people around the world have been sharing their reactions on social media—especially since we all have nowhere to go.

We can all say that this election season is not looking pretty at all. The 2020 presidential election is arguably one of the most ridiculed elections in American history.

From the candidates' campaigns to the vice-presidential and presidential debates, the Twitter community has been capturing these moments through humour, satire and sarcasm. Here are some accounts that will hopefully make you less miserable during this spooky election season.

Yes, "the woman America needs three hours a week" is Canadian! The host of Full Frontal, Samantha Bee always has informative and funny updates on the White House.

He thinks New York is a ghost town because every time he’s here all he hears is “Booo” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Debates2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Debates2020</a> —@FullFrontalSamB

Born in Hamilton, Ontario and based in New York, Allana Harkin is a producer and correspondent on Full Frontal. Another Canadian comedian actively covering the election.

Please let these old men go to bed.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PresidentialDebate2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PresidentialDebate2020</a> —@AllanaHarkin

If you haven't followed her, your friend and their second cousins probably have. Ziwe's humour is sassy, sharp and spot on.

fun fact: as a concept black people also exist outside of prisons —@ziwe

Trevor Noah and The World's Fakest News Team never fails to deliver insightful, witty commentary on politics and current affairs — including the true story behind the fly and Mike Pence.

Pence apologizing to Mother right now for getting to 3rd base with the fly —@TheDailyShow

Julio Torres has a talent for interpreting political realities through bold sarcasm, creative storytelling and pop culture references.

In case anyone's wondering, over on IG, the Bratz account is putting in the work sharing voting resources with ease, Barbie is a mostly passive neoliberal and Betty Boop's silence is haunting not sure if she even plans to vote tbh —@juliothesquare

With her own late-night show streaming on NBC's Peacock, Amber Ruffin entertains with her silly sketches and Trump takedowns.

Whether he called the "Proud Boys" the "Poor Boys" accidentally or on purpose, he was right.<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Debates2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Debates2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/7qDnr6FpW9">pic.twitter.com/7qDnr6FpW9</a> —@ambermruffin

As stated in its bio, "don't take your politics too seriously, laugh a little," this instagram account re-interprets the political compass and serves some quality memes.

Dark humour at its finest. The one-liner memes on this account are expose the reality like no others. They will likely leave you with some laughters followed by an "ouch."

Yes, it gets political on TikTok too. Summer, known as climate diva, creates fun, educational TikTok content challenging the government's social and environmental policies.

Last but not least, the Doomsday Reminder Lady who will remind you to take a break from slouching and scrolling non-stop. (Yes, she's Canadian too.)