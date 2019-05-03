Seriously Funny with Charlie Demers, Ian Sirota
Get to know comics Charlie Demers, a regular on CBC Radio One's CBC's The Debaters and Ian Sirota a regular cast member and writer for Comedy Inc
In this Facebook livestream from the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Bruce Clark tests out the old adage when he sits down with some of Canada's top comics for a one-on-one interview about their craft, peeves and other creative outlets.
Get to know comics Charlie Demers, a regular on CBC Radio One's CBC's The Debaters and Ian Sirota a regular cast member and writer for Comedy Inc.
Watch the Winnipeg Comedy Festival streaming now on CBC Gem.