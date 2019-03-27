Meet your #CBCNextUp jurors

CBC Comedy's NEXT UP contest is quickly reaching the end. Soon, one winner will be selected to perform at the 2019 Ha!ifax ComedyFest.

Our team poured through tons of submissions and scored several social challenges from the longlisted contestants. And now it's finally time for our comedy jury to determine which amateur comedian will win NEXT UP.

Andrew Phung, Ali Hassan and Michelle Daly will judge each comic based on their original submission video and their social challenges. Each jury member has a unique perspective: whether it's Ali Hassan's background in stand-up, Andrew Phung's performance training or Michelle Daly's production experience — their varied approach to comedy will lead them to select the winner of NEXT UP.

Kim's Convenience wouldn't be the same without Andrew Phung playing Kimchee Han. Andrew hails from Calgary where he honed his improv and acting skills with the Loose Moose Theatre Company. Although he's best known for Kim's Convenience, he's also appeared on the satirical Canadian sketch news show The Beaverton and most recently in the romantic comedy Little Italy.

(Riaz K. Photography)

Ali Hassan hosts Laugh Out Loud on CBC Radio and SiriusXM. He's performed standup on stages across the world and appeared on screen as an actor in productions for Netflix, YTV and CBS. He's performed at Just For Laughs in Montreal, JFL42 in Toronto and Winnipeg Comedy Festival — Ali knows from experience what it takes to get up on a festival stage.

Michelle Daly is the Senior Director of CBC Comedy. Before that, she was the Director of Content for the Comedy Network from 2002-2011. She's overseen many successful productions at CBC Comedy: Workin' Moms, Kim's Convenience, Baroness von Sketch Show, Schitt's Creek and This Hour Has 22 Minutes to mention a few.