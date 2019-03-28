Meet the YouTubers in season two of My-90-Year-Old Roommate

The second season of My 90 Year Old Roommate features a ton of notable guest stars who you may never have heard of. With millions of fans and billions of video views, the guest stars of the second season are no strangers to the spotlight — having grown massive followings as vloggers and influencers on YouTube. Focusing on everything from gaming to infotainment, these four creators have built their followings from the ground up.

The late Aron Tager, who plays Harry, was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award this year in the category of Best Supporting Performance. In a particularly funny bingo-themed episode, he wins an animal print coat he has no interest in, while YouTuber McJuggernuggets plays an obnoxious DJ hype man to Ethan's bingo caller.

Watch the Canadian Screen Awards Gala Honouring Digital Storytelling this Thursday, March 28th streaming live on CBC Gem.

Twenty seven year old YouTuber Azzyland, born Azra Bajrami, plays Ethan's girlfriend in the series. Azzy is a Canadian YouTuber with 7.8 million subscribers, a million Instagram followers, and over a billion video views on her channel. Her content ranges from gaming videos to cosplay and she once attempted to break a world record by creating a 24 hour twerking challenge video.

Jessii Vee

Jessii Vee, born Jessica Vammus, began her online career with a blog on Tumblr, before giving in to fans who begged her to start vlogging. She started rapidly gaining subscribers as a few of her videos went viral, eventually reaching over a million subscribers.

Jessii plays a feisty smoothie store employee caught up in the turf wars between two groups of elderly mall walkers.

Matthew Santoro is a YouTuber best known for his top ten lists and "50 Amazing Facts" videos, which he calls "comedic infotainment". Matthew's videos and high profile collaborations with everyone from the Muppets to Lilly Singh have earned him over 6.3 million subscribers and a 2015 Streamy award for best Breakout Creator.

Matthew plays a skeptical client of Ethan's new cemetery real estate business, ushering his elderly father out when Ethan starts talking about his burial plot instagram.

Twenty six year old Jesse Tyler Ridgway aka McJuggernuggets, is a YouTuber with 3.8 million subscribers. In 2012, Jesse Ridgway released one of his most popular series of videos, The Psycho Series, and in 2014 he graduated from Rowan University with a degree in film.

Jesse plays Ethan's friend Jake — A.K.A. DJ Jake & Bake — his alter ego while helping Ethan hype up a crowd of unenthused bingo players.

Stream it now on CBC Gem

Both seasons of My 90-Year-Old Roommate are available to stream now on CBC Gem.

Haven't seen an episode yet? Watch the trailer for My 90-Year-Old-Roommate below.