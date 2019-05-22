Lil Shouty: the Pillow made specifically for screaming into
Ever wish there was somewhere to put all the darkness and anger that fills you up on a day-to-day basis? Well wish no more! Introducing Lil shouty – the pillow made specifically for screaming your darkness into!
CBC Comedy ·
