Let's talk TV: 10 binge-able podcasts about your favourite comedy TV series

Watching your favourite comedy TV with friends is a priceless and incomparable experience. Because of socially-distancing, many of us may not have this opportunity. But there's still a way to feel like you're sharing a show with friends: podcasts!

Listening to podcasts, especially comedy podcasts, helps you relax and have a nice time, and make you feel connected to the show you're watching.

Whether it's your current TV obsession, old favourite or you're looking for a new series to discover, listen on and learn more about some of TV's most exciting shows.

1. Schitt's Creek ( Watch on CBC Gem )

This beloved Canadian show follows the formerly-wealthy Rose family as they try to start their lives over in the small town of Schitt's Creek. The series first premiered in 2015 and finished its sixth and final season this year, but we can't get enough of this 9-time Emmy award winning CBC comedy, and we can't be humble about it either.

You can re-watch it all for free on CBC Gem, while following along with these podcasts dedicated to everything Schitt's Creek. Hosted by best friends and self-styled 'Schittheads' Lady J and The Duke, the podcast Up Schitt's Creek discusses each episode from the first season to the finale. To get an exclusive, in-depth look into Schitt's Creek's sixth and final season, the Entertainment Weekly on Set brings you the cast members Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, and more – to discuss the heightened emotions and most heartwarming moments behind the scenes of their show. Hosted by Shana Naomi Krochmal and Patrick Gomez, featuring cast interviews taped on location in pop-up podcast studios.

2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Watch on Netflix)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans were hoping to see the return of Jake Peralta and the rest of the squad in 2020, but Season 8 was scrapped from NBC's new autumn line-up and will not be returning until 2021 at the earliest.

If you need your Nine-Nine fill, you can deep dive into each season with the official podcast. Host Marc Evan Jackson brings on guests including co-creator Dan Goor, cast members Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and more as they reveal behind-the-scenes stories, funny anecdotes, never-before-heard secrets and much, much more! They even talk about casting choices, the romance and relationships, guest stars, and the Halloween heist episode. The podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts .

3. Insecure (Watch on Crave)

There's no doubt Insecure, the series following the friendships and romantic journeys of best friends Issa and Molly was a cultural phenomenon. Season 4 of the series made history this year for the most nominations for Black performers ever, and for a record number of Emmys wins to Black actors .

If you're late to the game, start watching now and get all the 'tea' by tuning into the podcast Insecuritea , with Fran and Crissle "as they sip, share and spill on all things Insecure," says the podcast description.

You can even continue the drama with Looking For LaToya , star Issa Rae's true-crime podcast. Fans of Insecure may remember the fictional true-crime TV series the characters watched that explores her mysterious disappearance of 26-year-old LaToya Thompson with a touch of "dark humor" and this podcast follows this fictional disappearance, that Rae said is based on the media's coverage of actual instances of black women who have gone missing.

4. The Office (Watch on Netflix)

Watching The Office when you've been working from home is the perfect way to fill the void of those office friendships and strange daily happenings you may be missing since the pandemic started. This hit comedy chronicles the foibles of disgruntled office workers -- led by deluded boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) -- at the Dunder Mifflin paper company.

The Office Ladies podcast is a must-listen for any fans of The Office. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, best friends and former co-stars on The Office, break down every episode of the beloved workplace comedy with this weekly podcast. Each episode they work their way through the series by recapping an episode of the show, chatting with special guests, and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from filming. You can read more about why the Office Ladies podcast is worth your time here .

5. The Good Place (Watch on Netflix)

No show will make you laugh while going "holy motherforking shirtballs!" for philosophy like The Good Place. Starring Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, and Ted Danson. The fourth season recently premiered, and it's a good thing you can listen to the official podcast that has weekly behind-the-scenes stories, episode insights and anecdotes. Hosted by actor Marc Evan Jackson (Shawn), it has a rotating slate of co-hosts and special guests, including actors, writers, producers and more.

6. Kim's Convenience ( Watch on CBC Gem )

This truly feel-good and heartfelt series follows the Kims, a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in downtown Toronto. The fifth season is set to premiere on CBC TV and CBC Gem in Winter 2021, and has been renewed for a sixth season.

In the upcoming season five, the Kim family faces one of its toughest challenges yet, as they navigate a difficult medical diagnosis for Umma (Jean Yoon). With Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) stepping up as the primary caregiver, and a recently graduated Janet (Andrea Bang) moving back in, boundaries are inevitably crossed. Meanwhile, Jung's (Simu Liu) brief trip to business school tests his relationship with Shannon (Nicole Power) as Kimchee (Andrew Phung) reconnects with his family, and his high school crush.

"After months of zoom calls, the Kim's family is finally together again - as close as we can safely be in these challenging times," said Ivan Fecan, Executive Producer/Producer. "We are looking forward to bringing a whole new season of love and laughter to our audiences. See you in the New Year!"

Catch up before the premiere with other fans around the world with the podcast: What You Talking , where "Kimbits share their love, appreciation, stories and analysis on the topics covered in the show."

The podcast covers everything from the beginning: episode analysis, personal stories, fact-filled episodes with every nitty gritty detail, and "what If" scenarios that may have changed the show. There is even an episode about star Simu Liu and his upcoming Marvel movie.

Listen in to find out if Kim's Convenience is " the greatest sitcom of all time ."

7. Pen 15 ( Watch on CBC Gem )

Get ready to cringe with this comedy set in a middle school in the 2000's with adult actresses playing preteens. Along with embarrassment there is hilarity and heart (mostly embarrassment, though). This show will teach you all about the awkwardness, the great times, and some of the harder times of being a teenager again.

Watch season 1 now on CBC Gem , and season 2 on October 16th, and relive your own middle experiences with the hosts of PEN15 AFTERBUZZ TV AFTER SHOW podcast while they break down the story. They discuss nostalgic middle-school topics like beauty standards, first kisses, and AOL group chats.

8. Broad City (Watch on Crave)

This millennials-in-New-York comedy starring and created by friends Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer is both kooky and relatable.

In this podcast with Toronto International Film Festival , the comedian duo talk about the early days of Broad City as a web series in 2009, how they have grown as artists over the last decade, and how they formed a relationship with the show's executive producer, Amy Poehler.

You can also follow along on their adventures with episode breakdowns of season 3 with the After Show Afterbuzz podcast .

9. Veep (Watch on Crave)

Veep is an award-winning American political satire comedy television series, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, set in the office of Selina Meyer, a fictional Vice President, and subsequent President, of the United States. Since the show ended in 2019, you can watch and follow along by episode with the weekly "after show" podcast for fans. The podcast finds the laughter in politics, and parallels between the major show plots and current-day D.C. politics.

10. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)

Ever seen comedy in the late 1950s? Follow the reckless and hilarious story of Miriam "Midge" Maisel, whose seemingly idyllic life with the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York's Upper West Side is turned upside down after she discovers her hidden talent — stand-up comedy.