Kim's Convenience recap: There's a samgyetang recipe at the end of this recap

Pranks, Korean soup, robots and zombie fingers... Just another week of Kim's Convenience!

Let the Prank Wars begin!

Janet is at the store catching up with a friend named Tamson whom she worked with in Tanzania. Gerald is also there, and tries to get in on the storytelling with a tale from his trip to Korea... but no one cares. Appa comes in, tells Gerald to get to work, and meets Tamson.

As Appa's about to tell one of his classic "When Janet was a little girl" stories, he reaches for what he thinks is an uneaten orange on the counter but it turns out to be just the peel, perfectly removed and in one piece.

Appa is impressed with her cunning prank, while I'm just impressed with the crew member on set who had to peel that orange in one piece.

Appa playfully declares a prank war on her even though it totally wasn't a prank; just Janet's mad orange peeling skills. These two are so adorable with their little pranks. Remember the time Janet pretended to throw a tarantula at Appa ? I'm sure he hasn't forgotten. It haunts his dreams.

And mine.

Later on, while Janet is tending to a customer, Appa is lurking in the back with Gerald, waiting for his prank to spring into action like Wile E. Coyote waiting for the Roadrunner to get his comeuppance. Appa has rigged the cigarettes to fall on Janet if she grabs one from above the cash register, but just like with Wile E. Coyote, nothing happens.

Gerald expressed how he doesn't like pranks because his mom's boyfriend used to hide under his bed and grab his feet, you know, as a prank.

Dude, don't give Appa any ideas! Also, WTF is with your mom's boyfriend?

Anyway, since Appa's first prank attempt is a bust, he decides to take a page out of Gerald's mom's psychotic boyfriend's prank book and hides under Janet's bed to scare the bejesus out of her.

As Appa gets into position and (somehow) slips under her bed, Janet comes down to her room for the night—but has a visitor with her. It looks like Tamson is stopping by for a late night hangout to see one of Janet's photos. As they reminisce a little bit about Tanzania, it becomes apparent that Janet and Tamson are a little more than friends, as they share a passionate kiss!

Appa is shocked.

"Stop!" he yells as he scurries out from under the bed.

"Appa!" Janet screams, "What are you doing?"

"Better question is what are you two doing?" Tamson just shakes her head and looks to Janet to take the lead on this one. Seeing Appa's furrowed brow and confused look prompts Janet to do what she usually does.

"Gotcha! Prank war!" she lies.

"We got you so good!"

Appa is in disbelief, but soon starts laughing and declares Janet as the new Prank Master. Did her ruse work or is Appa just in denial?

Janet apologizes to Tamson after Appa leaves. Tamson seems pretty chill about what just happened but she does excuse herself and goes home, cutting their evening short.

The next day, Janet approaches Appa in the store to talk about what happened, like an adult. She starts by saying that they should be able to talk about anything because they are grown-ups.

"Obviously, I will always be your and Umma's little girl," she adds, as she nervously works her way toward her point.

"But as adults, you and I should be able to have an honest conversation about anything, like relationships and fluid sexual orientations…"

Bomb dropped. Unfortunately, Appa also drops a bomb in the form of a fake fart sound to reclaim his title as Prank Master.

So yeah, Appa wasn't even listening to her as she was about to open up about her sexuality… or was he?

Could he have been in denial and just not ready to have that conversation? I know our episodes are now numbered but I hope this isn't just a plot device dropped for comedic effect and that we get to explore this journey with Janet more.

Appa has always been shown to genuinely and respectfully ask questions to better understand people.

For example, there was that time when he asked a drag queen why they dress the way they do, and in return he got a genuine and respectful response that helped educate him.

I can totally understand why he'd be hesitant to have that discussion with his own daughter, and we've definitely seen how a lack of communication has harmed his relationship with his son (more on that next week). I do hope we see Appa learn from past mistakes. He and Janet seem to have a stronger bond with each other but maybe that's why it's more difficult for him to have that conversation.

Okay, sorry. This took a turn for the serious.

Anyway, Tamson shows up at the store later on and Janet apologizes again for what happened.

"I take it you haven't come out to your parents, yet?" Tamson asks.

"Not sure 'coming out' is the right term for me. I'm still figuring stuff out," Janet tells her.

This line hit me hard because it rings true for a lot of people, so kudos to Andrea and the writers!

She also asks Tamson if they can go a little slower and Tamson's like, "We're just having fun," and oh my God, the heartbreak on Janet's face killed me. A round of applause for Andrea Bang who, in a matter of mere seconds, showed hope, excitement, confusion, disappointment, and sadness without uttering a word.

Eye for a soup

Shannon's eyes are all eff'd up and she needs to undergo some procedure to fix it. I'll be honest: the whole scene that sets up this storyline is difficult to recap because it was just wall to wall banter from Jung, Kimchee, and Shannon. Kudos to Simu Liu, Andrew Phung, Nicole Power, and the writers. They have the comedic timing of a Kelly, O'Connor, and Reynolds.

So here are some of my favourite lines:

"If you're flirting, I have some notes." - Kimchee to Shannon when she keeps on winking her eye.

"Don't even get me started on my meeting with the D-Man… district manager, who's a woman." - Shannon when Kimchee reacts to the use of "D-Man" in a sentence.

Jung: "Are you still seeing those flying things?"

Kimchee: "Floaters."

Jung: "That doesn't sound right." - Jung and Kimchee trying to name the thing that's bothering Shannon's eye.

Jung: "I'm taking you to see an obstetrician."

Kimchee: "I think you mean optician."

Shannon: "Optometrist."

Omar: "Ophthalmologist."

Jung (in a deep voice): "I'll take care of you."

Shannon: "Hmm, that sounded ominous."

Jung: "Sorry, I had to yawn. Tried to muscle through."

Next, we see that Shannon has had the procedure that left her practically (but temporarily) blind, not to mention, high on Valium. Jung is actually taking good care of her, even making his mom's famous samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup). Hopefully, his kitchen skills have improved since the last time he tried to help Shannon in the kitchen .

But clearly, his skills are not good enough, because here comes Umma to save the day and make the samgyetang for him (Jung gets to cut the green onions, though).

And while I don't have a good samgyetang recipe on hand, I do have Jean Yoon's recipe for kalbi beef short ribs , and now so do you.

A small detail that I absolutely love: Umma brought her own indoor slippers! This reminds me of my mom and BRB, calling my mom!

Later on, Umma swings by the apartment to pick up her big pot, and totally not here to fish for compliments on her samgyetang from Shannon. Good thing, too, because she's not getting it.

"It's the thought that counts, right?" Shannon says, still thinking that Jung made the soup. "Just between us, it was a little bland."

Umma, of course, is taken aback by Shannon's candid critique of her food, and absolutely left gobsmacked to learn that Shannon also added mustard and lemon to spruce it up! She doesn't hold back as she tells Shannon that she came all the way over here to make the soup for Jung for her because of her "lazy eye."

And we all know how proud Umma can be, especially about food. She comes back ready to show Shannon what a real samgyetang should be like with the right ingredients. None of this pink salt, table salt, or black salt (aka "pepper").

Finally, Shannon is served a proper helping of samgyetang, complete with accompanying sauces, and it is of course delicious. But after all the trouble Umma has gone through, she gets a chili flake in her eye.

No good deed goes unpunished, amirite?

Rise of the Machines

Kimchee's arc over the last few seasons has seen him try to gain some confidence in his role as assistant (to the) manager so he's forced to step up in a big way in this episode. While Shannon is off getting her eyes fixed and insulting her boyfriend's mom's cooking in the process, Kimchee is left in charge of Handy, as well as some big decisions concerning the use of customer kiosks in the store.

After meeting with Ruth, the D-Man, as well as a reassuring call with a high-on-Valium Shannon, Kimchee agrees to install a kiosk in the store to improve customer service.

Kimchee rallies the team to support the success of the kiosk and they seem to be behind him on this despite Terence's inability to get the touch screen to work thanks to his zombie fingers.

The next time Ruth comes in, she's praising this Handy location for leading the way in this new era of self-service. In fact, it is proving to be such a success that it has made employees redundant, and he might have to fire someone.

Yay, innovation and teamwork?

When Jung gives Kimchee props for "Those little droids," Kimchee shares his concern that the kiosks will soon replace the humans.

"Matrix. Terminator. Age of Ultron," he cites. I smell a shared universe!

Jung has the genius idea to make them malfunction but in his attempt, he just proves how fast they are at placing orders.

His next solution: Hulk smash! But Kimchee stops him… eventually.

And like a good person-in-charge-of-the-ship-because-the-captain-is-away, Kimchee chooses to sacrifice his job in order for everyone else to keep theirs. That noble act is all for naught when Ruth tells him they're hitting pause on the kiosk initiative because there are some liabilities.

Of course, she keeps his letter of resignation. Just in case, I suppose.

See you all next week when Appa and Umma try to set Janet up with a cool, Korean, Christian boy, Appa and Jung take two steps forward and one and a half steps back, and Kimchee and Shannon find themselves playing good cop/good cop.

