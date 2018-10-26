I'm not dressing up for your Halloween party

I hate dressing up for Halloween, which is strange because I love free candy as much as I love lording how much better I am at costuming than everybody else. But alas, adulthood is a collage of twists and turns, and along with an inability to digest big meals after 9 p.m., my old age has ushered in a complete disinterest and disdain for wearing costumes.

So no, I will not go to your Halloween party. And this is why.

You will wonder who this is for

Children dress up to get candy, teens dress up because they can. But adults? We dress up for short-lived bragging rights. We dress up for an Instagram post in which we can be hailed as creative geniuses. And then, after hours of prep, it's all over. We dress up to impress people who have invited us to their homes and are already our friends. We don't dress up to win over enemies or to fall in love — we dress up...for no real reason. Because after an hour sweating indoors, we know we are certainly not dressing up for fun.

Inevitably, and at the worst possible time, you will realize you are wearing a costume

Upon arrival, all costumes seem like the best ones ever. And as a result, they're pored over, complimented, and documented. But once the novelty has worn off, you're just a grown-ass human dressed like whatever-relevant-celebrity, trying to navigate the shrimp ring without dipping your sleeve into cocktail sauce. That is, before you begin engaging in actual conversation: you offer support for a friend going through a divorce, you talk politics, you compare the specifics of various emotional traumas -- all while wearing face paint and a nylon cape and dressed like the dude from Hellraiser. And then you have to go home.

Illustration by Luba Magnus

You have to go home

En route to a Halloween party, you're the belle of the upcoming ball. Knowing nods are exchanged in solidarity on the subway, and those who pass you on the sidewalk revere your dedication to the season.

Then you leave. And it's late. And you're the person making their way downtown, walking fast, faces pass, and you're trying to be casual in a costume where it looks like you're riding a horse. (You know the one.) But you're not casual, and you know it. You must pretend that it is fine, and you are normal. You planned this. This is what you came for.

At home, you must shatter the illusion

You at once must decide whether you're comfortable sleeping in the face paint that's making you break out already -- and, if you do, whether you'll remember in time thwart the panic attack that comes with thinking you've bled all over your pillow in the morning.

Either way, you lose. Because even if you take your makeup off before bed, you will look at yourself and realize what you're doing: washing away proof of your fleeting escapism. It's over now. And tomorrow you must face reality (and the effects of sweating in a Kideo for several hours).

