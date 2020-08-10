Howie Mandel, Rick Mercer and other insiders reveal secrets to making it in comedy

Ever think of giving it a shot in comedy? Starting out and wondering what to do next?

Here are seven tips from many successful industry insiders who have the inside scoop on making it: from the sacrifices required to where to begin.

For more, watch Episode 1 of CBC Comedy's Next Up:

1. Do the work off-stage

Rick Mercer says the number one thing to do is start producing content. "It's easier now than ever before, there's no excuse not to produce content," says Mercer.

If you're not in a big city with access to open mics and clubs, you might have to work to create your own show, says Kim's Convenience star Andrew Phung. "You have to be good at being a producer, and networker and business-person," says Phung.

Andrew Phung in Next Up (CBC)

This is more essential now as comedy clubs and open mics have been closed due to the pandemic, and comedians are finding ways to do comedy virtually or with socially-distanced audiences.

2. Be persistent and practice often

Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent) says he takes his advice from the Nike slogan.

"Just do it, and do it a lot, always," says Mandel, "I don't think I've gone two or three days without being on stage, and I'm in my sixties now… You've got to spend time on the stage."

If you're just starting out, CBC's Because News host Gavin Crawford's advice is to "badger people into letting you on stage, and see if it works."

3. Be prepared to make sacrifices

Toronto comedian Chris Robinson made a huge sacrifice by choosing standup comedy over religion. The former Jehovah's Witness says he became a black sheep to his family and no longer has contact with them, says Robinson in Next Up. But that didn't change his choice: "As soon as I stepped on stage, the weight was lifted off my shoulders. It felt perfect."

Chris Robinson in Next Up. (CBC)

This kind of sacrifice is needed for comedy success, and according to comedian Lauren Ash (NBC's Superstore), you have to be willing to make comedy your entire life.

"If you can picture yourself doing anything else and being happy, this isn't for you," says Ash, who reveals she missed many weddings and funerals when she was "coming up" in comedy.

Lauren Ash in Next Up. (CBC)

4. Be okay with failure

"You're going to fail a lot and that's good, that's healthy," says Mark Critch of 22 Minutes.

"If someone is willing to fail and come back […] then they not only do they have enough of the hunger, but they probably have something worth saying."

If you find yourself comparing yourself to others' success or being brought down by losing competitions, Chris Robinson's advice is to "focus on what's on your plate, not other people's."

5. Start in sketch comedy

Mary Walsh in Next Up (CBC)

Newfoundlanders! 22 Minutes member Mary Walsh's advice is very specific to those from Newfoundland: get a sketch comedy group.

From CODCO and Rick Mercer's Cory and Wade, Mark Critch's Catfood, these troupes helped comedy stars find their voice in the industry.

"Everyone who has found success in the broader country has started with a sketch comedy group," says Walsh.

6. There's no such thing as "one big moment"

Shaun Majumder says there's never one "big break" in a comedy career. "There's a moment, the moments are amazing, but a full career is not that moment," says Majumder.

Carolyn Taylor in Next Up (CBC)

Baroness von Sketch Show's Carolyn Taylor says there have been so many moments that she thought "This is it"... but no one thing has felt like she's arrived.

K. Trevor Wilson says, "There's no magic formula, it's hard work, talent, luck"

7. Looks don't matter.

Rick Mercer in Next Up (CBC)

Rick Mercer's advice might come as a relief to you.

"You can't be too good-looking," says Mercer. "Not many good-looking people make it in comedy."