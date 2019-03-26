'How To Buy A Baby' finds the funny in infertility

Screenwriter Wendy Litner found a powerful coping mechanism in humour while she struggled with infertility treatments. Litner drew from these experiences and her darkly comedic perspective on infertility as the inspiration for her webseries How To Buy A Baby, which recently received Canadian Screen Award (CSA) nominations for Best Fictional Web Program or Series as well as a writing nomination for Litner.

Watch the Canadian Screen Awards Gala Honouring Digital Storytelling this Thursday, March 28th streaming live on CBC Gem.

The series follows a young couple, Jane and Charlie, who are unable to make a baby "the fun way," as they pursue IVF treatments and navigate the misconceptions and stigma surrounding infertility.

Using humour to tackle the harsh realities of infertility allows How To Buy A Baby to push past the sadness of its subject matter and show the absurdly funny sides of struggling to start a family. Here are some of our favourite funny moments from season one.

(Brendan Adam-Zwelling)

"The Bait and Switch" — Episode 1

The series infamously begins with what viewers think is an intimate sexual moment between husband and wife — and an awkward one at that. It's quickly revealed that they're not actually having sex, but that Charlie is preparing to inject his wife Jane with a huge needle.

Stream Episode 1 - fertiliflinch on CBC Gem

"The Unsolicited Surrogate" — Episode 2

At a family dinner rife with unhelpful platitudes and advice takes a turn for the outrageous when Charlie's pregnant sister, Alley (played by the hilarious Emma Hunter), approaches Jane with an offer to carry their baby.

Jane's refrain that they're not looking for a surrogate and that she really hopes to be pregnant herself are totally lost on Alley — who insists she'll be ready as soon as the baby she's already carrying "is cooked."

My oven is your oven...it's like the Cadillac of ovens! - Alley, Episode 2 - fertilifamily

Stream Episode 2 - fertilifamily on CBC Gem

(Brendan Adam-Zwelling)

"The Sperm Donor Group Activity" — Episode 4

When Jane and Charlie consider picking someone from a sperm donor bank, they decide to crowdsource the decision.

In a scene that feels like a group of friends swiping through tinder profiles, Jane's brother and sister-in-law look through donor files together. The donor images hide behind a paywall and the group gets a hilarious surprise when they decide to splurge on the photo of a self proclaimed "Ken Doll."

Stream Episode 4 - fertilifight on CBC Gem

"The Joke Bomb While In Stirrups" — Episode 5

During an ultrasound with her fertility doctor, Jane cheekily jokes about getting excited to "lay her eggs." The doctor stares blankly before clinically correcting her that an egg's extraction is not the same as egg laying. The cringe comedy of having a dumb joke bomb while in gynecological stirrups is equal parts pain and pleasure.

Stream Episode 5 - fertilifeelings on CBC Gem

(Brendan Adam-Zwelling)

'The Sext At The Work Presentation" — Episode 9

Stuck at home for a day of post-transfer bed rest and hopped up on hormones, Jane sends Charlie her first ever sext which pops up on the screen of his conference room mid-presentation. When he calls Jane to let her know, her mortification quickly gives way to asking if she looked pregnant.

Stream Episode 9 - fertilifear on CBC Gem