Doctor, will I still be able to play my didgeridoo after the operation?

Tomorrow, Stan Leeds of Moncton, New Brunswick, is going in for a standard knee operation at the office of orthopedic surgeon Terry Russell. Here is the conversation between doctor and patient that occurred today:

DOCTOR: … and that's just about everything you should need to know going forward. Remember, just make sure to keep weight off it for a couple weeks. Any more questions for me?

PATIENT: Will I be able to play the didgeridoo after my operation?

DOCTOR: I … what is that?

PATIENT: The operation? You just did it yesterday.

DOCTOR: No, the other thing.

PATIENT: Oh, it's basically an Australian wind instrument. They play it in Australia.

DOCTOR: I — I'm sorry, why?

PATIENT: I don't know, just because they invented it I guess.

DOCTOR: No, I mean why do you want to know this?

PATIENT: Gosh, I've got about a million questions about the surgery, doc, I'm a curious guy!

DOCTOR: But still, this makes it into your top million?

PATIENT: You don't have to answer. I'm happy to get a second opinion.

DOCTOR: That's not… wait a sec — are you Australian?

PATIENT: No. Why do you ask? That was kind of out of nowhere.

DOCTOR: Because you — nevermind. Have you ever played one?

PATIENT: One what?

DOCTOR: A didgeridoo.

PATIENT: In what sense?

DOCTOR: … musically?

PATIENT: Certainly not.

DOCTOR: So…

PATIENT: I just figure it might come up.

DOCTOR: I honestly just can't picture how?

PATIENT: Well it came up now.

DOCTOR: Get out of my office.

PATIENT: I have one more question.

DOCTOR: Is it medical in nature?

PATIENT: It is.

DOCTOR: Go ahead.

PATIENT: Same question but about the glockenspiel?

Don't miss anything from CBC Comedy - follow us on Facebook and Instagram.