Doctor, will I still be able to play my didgeridoo after the operation?
Tomorrow, Stan Leeds of Moncton, New Brunswick, is going in for a standard knee operation at the office of orthopedic surgeon Terry Russell. Here is the conversation between doctor and patient that occurred today:
DOCTOR: … and that's just about everything you should need to know going forward. Remember, just make sure to keep weight off it for a couple weeks. Any more questions for me?
PATIENT: Will I be able to play the didgeridoo after my operation?
DOCTOR: I … what is that?
PATIENT: The operation? You just did it yesterday.
DOCTOR: No, the other thing.
PATIENT: Oh, it's basically an Australian wind instrument. They play it in Australia.
DOCTOR: I — I'm sorry, why?
PATIENT: I don't know, just because they invented it I guess.
DOCTOR: No, I mean why do you want to know this?
PATIENT: Gosh, I've got about a million questions about the surgery, doc, I'm a curious guy!
DOCTOR: But still, this makes it into your top million?
PATIENT: You don't have to answer. I'm happy to get a second opinion.
DOCTOR: That's not… wait a sec — are you Australian?
PATIENT: No. Why do you ask? That was kind of out of nowhere.
DOCTOR: Because you — nevermind. Have you ever played one?
PATIENT: One what?
DOCTOR: A didgeridoo.
PATIENT: In what sense?
DOCTOR: … musically?
PATIENT: Certainly not.
DOCTOR: So…
PATIENT: I just figure it might come up.
DOCTOR: I honestly just can't picture how?
PATIENT: Well it came up now.
DOCTOR: Get out of my office.
PATIENT: I have one more question.
DOCTOR: Is it medical in nature?
PATIENT: It is.
DOCTOR: Go ahead.
PATIENT: Same question but about the glockenspiel?
