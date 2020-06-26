Comedy found me: Meet Cathy Boyd

Cathy Boyd is a unique standup comedian, as she came around to standup later in life, though she already sounds like a seasoned pro.

Boyd has just released a new album, Wise Tracks, and took our comedy questionnaire. Read on and find out more about this comic, and find her new album streaming now .

1. Where do you come from, and what were you like growing up?

I actually grew up south of the border in South Portland, Maine as the third to the youngest of 11 siblings. From Maine I headed to Saint John, New Brunswick and stayed there for 23 years before heading to London, Ontario for 10 and finally landing in Toronto. I've always had to work hard at gaining recognition of any kind, starting with my parents. Being funny helped but I have to admit, humour ran in the family. How could it not when you shared a bedroom with six other people

2. What kind of first impression do you hope to make on audiences when you step on stage?

At my age, first impressions are important. I don't want the audience to think I'm just plain old. Once you remove that stigma, it's the substance of your set that takes over. So, right away, I try to eliminate the obvious. My opening line is, "I'm not your stereotypical comic. I have a car." That seems to do the trick. They're on board!