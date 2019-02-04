CBC Comedy's most viewed standup clips

CBC has released standup specials from the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Ha!ifax ComedyFest and Just For Laughs, all of which are available for streaming now on CBC Gem.

From those comedy specials, we've released portions of a comedian's segment that we especially liked and shared them on our YouTube channel, as well as on our Facebook, Instagram and other social accounts.

For curiosity's sake, we decided to try and find out what our most popular videos of all time are, combining views from both Facebook & YouTube.

Here's what we ended up with!

#8. "White boy, I know what you want" | Tommy Little - 4.3 million views

#7. Putting your dowry on your dating profile | Fatima Dhowre - 4.6 million views

#5 (tie). Africa doesn't need your help if you work in a mall | Arthur Simeon - 7.8 million views

#5 (tie). "I saw you not looking at me" | Joe Vu - 7.8 million views

#4. Canadians are not the nice ones | Rob Bebenek - 11.2 million views

#3. Stop complimenting half-Asian babies | Julie Kim - 16.8 million views

#2. Homophobia makes no sense | Peter White - 21.9 million views

#1. Straight men, step your game up | DeAnne Smith 50.3 million views

