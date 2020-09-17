Biking monkeys, smiley fish and photo-bombing giraffes: these are the funniest wildlife photos of 2020

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has announced the top 44 images for 2020 — and they are absolutely adorable.

This year they include a fox in heavy negotiations with a mouse, gossiping lions, and a sea turtle flipping the bird.

In addition to providing some light-hearted relief, the global, online photography competition, founded by professional photographers and passionate conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, aims to highlight a message of wildlife conservation.

(Ayala Fishaimer/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

A new report from the World Wildlife Fund shows the global wildlife population has fallen by two-thirds in less than 50 years, while at-risk species in Canada have seen their populations decline by 42 per cent.

According to the report, humans are now using more of the Earth's resources than can be replenished with changes in land and sea use. Habitat loss and degradation, species overexploitation, invasive species and disease, pollution, and climate change are all contributing to the fall in population.

This year CWPA are promoting tips on how to be a 'conservationist at home,' like shopping locally, buying recycled products, starting your own garden, or writing to local elected representatives.

See some of the photo finalists below and vote for your favourite one here .

Covid hair

(Gail Bisson/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

"This beautiful reddish egret had just finished preening and did a shake-out to detangle his gorgeous locks!" says the Nova Scotia photographer, Gail Bisson, "I was lying on my belly while he preened and hoped he would turn toward me to do 'the shake-out'. I got lucky!"

"While sorting through my files during this pandemic lock down, I loved this because this is what I will look like if I cannot get to the hairdresser until May 4, 2020, which is the latest projected date for easing the lock down rules here in Nova Scotia," says Bisson.

Just chillin' at my home office like:

(Jill Neff / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

"This is actually an exhausted raccoon that can barely hold on after being chased by a dog," says the photographer Jill Neff.

"I won't say what happened next. Pictures can be deceiving."

Social distance, please!

(Petr Sochman/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

Photographer Petr Sochman took this photo of Rose-ringed parakeets in Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka, which he says "is the beginning of a scene which lasted approximately one minute and in which each of the birds used a foot to clean the partner's beak."

"While the whole scene was very informative, this first photo with the male already holding his foot high in the air was just asking to be taken out of the context."

Spreading the wildlife gossip

"Two male lions sharing between one another the secrets of the Kalahari Savannah." - CWPA 2020 (Bernhard Esterer / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

There are lots of smiles in the wild

"While walking on trail at the southern side of lake Bogoria, Kenya the photographer and group of Dwarf Mongooses surprise each other." - CWPA 2020 (Asaf Sereth / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

(Arthur Telle-Thiemann/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

(Luis Marti/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

Photographer Luis Martí was in Bali on vacation when he took this photo.

"We went to Uluwatu Temple and I saw this young macaque playing around and doing silly things," says Martí.

"It was like it was posing to the camera. Amazing little animals."

"A young common seal chills out on a rock in Sinclair Bay in Caithness, Scotland, its thick layer of blubber moulding into the contours of the rock. Looking as if it is enjoying a really good joke, the seal is, in fact, yawning." - CWPA 2020 (Ken Crossan/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

Animals caught being rebellious

Photographer Sally Lloyd-Jones says, "I was hoping a Kingfisher would land on the 'No Fishing' sign but I was over the moon when it landed for several seconds with a fish. It then flew off with it's catch. It appeared to be mocking the person who erected the sign!" (Sally Lloyd-Jones/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

(Mark Fitzpartick/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

Animals like to play hide and seek

"In the picture, a brown bear is aiming for a piece of put on to a snag." - CWPA 2020 (Esa Ringbom/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

"You see me...you see me not." - CWPA 2020 (Jagdeep Rajput/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

(Pearl Kasparian/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

Family comes first!

"Wait up mommy, look what I got for you!" - CWPA 2020 (Kunal Gupta/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

This photo taken at the Kaziranga National Park of an elephant calf standing stuck to her mother with a trunk full of stems was taken just at the moment they seemed to be giving an enormous smile, says the photographer, Kunal Gupta.

"The mom seemed to be giving her calf lessons on eating the hyacinth — select a lush green bunch, rip them out from the root, pound the stems against their trunk to remove the mud and then swallow whole. The calf looked like she was thoroughly enjoying the lesson and duly followed her mothers every move," says Gupta.

"I stood transfixed as the lesson played out in front of us — stopping only to take a photo now and then — the pair occasionally glanced in our direction and must have been wondering what we were 'oooh-ing' and 'aaah-ing' about," says Gupta.

The last day of school holidays

"Mother grooming pub during resting time." - CWPA 2020. Animal: Smooth-coated otter Location of shot: Singapore (Max Teo/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020)

Like mother like daughter